How to get six months of free Apple Music from Verizon

Last week, Verizon announced that it would be giving away six free months of Apple Music to customers on its Unlimited plan, and today’s the magic day that it goes into effect. Starting right now, anyone on one of Verizon’s three ambiguously-named unlimited plans — that’s Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Above Unlimited! — can get six free months of Apple Music.

Best of all, it’s not a trial that’s limited to people that don’t already use Apple Music. If you’re a current or lapsed Apple Music subscriber, you get six free months of service, which at $8.99 a month, adds up to some worthwhile savings.

The deal is redeemable once for every line of unlimited service that you have, so multiple family members can take advantage. To sign up, you’ll have to visit Verizon’s website here to go through a signup process, and then use the Apple Music app on your iOS device to authenticate that you’re part of the trial. Be aware, however, that at the end of the six-month trial period, you’ll be signed up for auto-renewal, so if you have no intention of paying, go ahead and set up a calendar reminder right now to cancel in six months’ time. When you cancel, you’ll have to do so through Verizon, rather than the Apple Music app like normal.

There aren’t really any other terms and conditions attached. This seems like a straightfoward freebie, which is a no-brainer if you’ve even been considering trying Apple Music. The service recently overtook Spotify to be the most popular music streaming service in the US, and with iOS and Android apps, it’s more of a ubiquitous option than it used to be.

Free music from your carrier is also more ubiquitous than it used to be. T-Mobile announced just yesterday that it’s going to offer a free year of Pandora Plus to its customers, and Sprint already offers a free subscription to Tidal to its subscribers. At this point, it’s just AT&T customers who are stuck paying like schmucks.