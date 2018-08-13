Chris Hemsworth trolls fans over ‘Avengers 4’ title and Thor’s new weapon

With about eight months to go until Avengers 4 hits theaters, we’ve got plenty of waiting to do until Marvel actually unveils the title of the next film. What we do know so far is that the title isn’t actually mentioned anywhere in Infinity War. And while there are plenty of fan theories out there, no title is officially confirmed.

But leave it to Thor to both aim for the chest of Thanos rather than his head, and troll fans over the highly anticipated Avengers 4 title.

Well, it’s not Thor doing the trolling, it’s Chris Hemsworth, who just won the Teen Choice Award for Sci-Fi Movie Actor for his role as Thor. He could not be in present to accept the award, but did a video chat with Choicey, the Teen Choice Awards mascot, to thank him or her for the award.

It’s in this chat, available below, that Hemsworth spills the beans on the Avengers 4 title and the fact that Thor has a new weapon. Too bad the reception isn’t great, because the video gets cut during the juicy bits. He must have been going through a tunnel or something.

The joke is, of course, hilarious, especially if you know that it’s not Hemsworth who usually leaks details about Avengers movies. We’ve got Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo to thank for spoilers, with special emphasis on Holland, who has recently made comments that seemed to back up a fan theory about things to come in Avengers 4.

Thor, of course, is one of the original Avengers, and he’s still alive after the battle in Wakanda. He nearly killed Thanos with his new weapon, but he should have aimed for the head. Hemsworth will return for Avengers 4, although it’s unclear whether the actor will keep showing up in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe going forward.

On the other hand, now we know that most of the dead heroes will come back to life in Avengers 4, and we’ve got a few theories about how that will happen.

As for the actual title of next year’s movie? Well, as I said, we’ve got a long wait ahead, so get comfortable.