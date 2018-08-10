All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will be re-released in IMAX

Ten years ago this May, Iron Man arrived in theaters. On top of being a massive success in its own right, it kicked off a decade of dominance for Marvel Studios at the box office. In celebration of this milestone, Marvel is going to spend a week at the end of August leading into September screening all twenty of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in IMAX, starting with Iron Man, Hulk, Iron Man 2 and Thor on Thursday, August 30th.

From August 30th through September 6th, Marvel Studios will screen every movie it has released over the past ten years, some more than once. Then, on the final day, a fan vote will decide which two movies will be screened. Check out the Twitter polls on both the @IMAX account and the @MarvelStudios account to cast your vote.

You can head to this page on Fandango’s website to buy tickets for any of the two dozen screenings, but here are all of the dates for each of the movies, so you can chart out when your favorites are screening:

8/30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor

8/31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World

9/1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

9/2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming

9/3: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp

9/4: Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange

9/5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War

9/6: Fans vote for any two MCU movies.

It’s also worth noting that this is the first time Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger have ever been seen in IMAX, so you might want to put those at the top of your list.