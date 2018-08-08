British tourist rents a Lamborghini Huracan and quickly racks up $47,000 in fines for speeding

When a story about a Lamborghini makes the news, it usually has something to do with the pricey car getting obliterated or severely damaged. For whatever reason, there’s something inherently fascinating about an insanely expensive car getting destroyed in a matter of seconds. As a prime example, you might recall a dramatic story from last month involving a $400,000 Lamborghini Performante which was burnt to a crisp in a bizarre fire at a Missouri gas station.

Some Lamborghini stories, though, don’t center on outright destruction. Case in point: a British tourist in the United Arab Emirates recently rented a Lamborghini Huracan and just couldn’t keep his foot off the gas. Impressively, the tourist ended up amassing nearly $50,000 in fines in a span of just four hours.

Originally brought to light by Autoblog, the tourist in question was caught speeding a number of times, sometimes exceeding the speed limit by a factor of two.

The list of fines is impressive in its own way. All the infractions occurred between 2:31 a.m. and 6:26 a.m. on July 31, the day after he rented the car. He was caught driving between 78 and 143 mph on two stretches of road — 32 times on Sheikh Zayed Road and once on Garn Al Sabkha Road. That’s nearly twice the legal limit in some areas. Several of the fines were fewer than two minutes apart. Once, he managed to rack up two fines in under a minute.

But here’s where the story takes an interesting turn. The fines were levied on the registered owner of the Lambo, which in this case is the rental agency. The rental agency is reportedly wary of taking possession of the car (which remains unclaimed in a hotel parking lot) because of the outstanding fines that would result. Not surprisingly, the rental agency believes the British tourist should be on the hook for the infractions. Interestingly, the rental agency even tried to prevent the Brit from leaving the company but was unable to do so.