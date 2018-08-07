Yep, Elon Musk is serious about taking Tesla private for $420 a share

Earlier today, Elon Musk caused a stock market freakout (and a suspension on trading Tesla’s stock) when he tweeted that he’s considering a plan to take Tesla private for $420 a share. The market sat ina vacuum of information following the tweets, but a few hours later, an email posted to Tesla’s website shows that Musk is deadly serious.

Tesla posted an email that Musk sent to employees earlier today, outlining his proposal and explaining how the company’s structure would work. Notably absent is any details about where the funding would come from to take the company private:

In his first tweet today, Musk said that funding was secured for his proposal. At the price of $420 a share, Tesla would be valued at around $71 billion; even discounting any employees or current investors who want to keep a hold of their stock, as Musk proposes, a privatization would still require tens of billions of dollars.

Investors are also still scrambling to work out if the highly unusual manner in which Tesla announced the news — on Twitter, without any follow-up or clarification to Tesla’s investors — will open up Musk or the company to an investigation from the SEC.

The full email is below: