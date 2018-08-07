How to get three free packs from Hearthstone’s Boomsday Project expansion

Hearthstone’s Year of the Raven continues today as The Boomsday Project expansion is now available in-game. Announced last month, The Boomsday Project brings another 135 new cards to the game, along with a selection of new mechanics and keywords that should shake up the meta. Plus, a single-player mode called The Puzzle Lab will give players a series of increasingly difficult challenges to contend with on August 21st.

But before you worry about any of the new cards or game modes, you should log in and take advantage of the limited time offer which will net you three free cards packs and a random class legendary card. As with previous expansions, all you have to do is log in within the next few weeks and you will be granted your free rewards.

There’s an added bonus this time though, as developer Blizzard also notes that all players will receive an additional three free Boomsday card packs when The Puzzle Lab launches on August 21st. That’s six free packs, as well as a free legendary, before you’ve spent a single dollar or any of your hard-earned gold and dust.

These free offers typically last about two months, so there’s no rush, but if you’ve got Hearthstone installed on your phone, tablet, or computer already, it’s worth collecting the free goodies before you forget. That way, you’ll be able to check out all of the new Mech minions, the game’s first legendary spells, the Magnetic keyword, Projects, and the extremely powerful 10-mana Omega cards that have been added to the game.