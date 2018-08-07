Today’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free includes eight different apps that span a wide range of categories. There’s definitely something for everyone, but they all have one thing in common: they’re only available as free downloads for a limited time. So if you see anything that looks appealing, be sure to grab it now before theses sales end!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Kick Butt – Goal tracker!

Normally $2.99.

Are you still cherishing hopes that you are able to achieve your goals by the skin of your teeth? Do you think that catering to your whimsies the right thing to pull you out of the comfort zone? Or may be free motivators and trackers for adopting right habits will make you go to YOUR goal? Then let’s be honest, 70% of your goals you will never achieve! The remaining 30% of goals will be more like a miracle, despite the fact that these goals won’t be ambitious at all. Only strong motivation and discipline do work. That’s it! _____________________ If you have a real pet peeve about your bad habits. If you really do want to, but you have not moved your *** yet and keep on procrastinating, warming your one on the sofa. If you need to do something in order not to flush your life down the toilet. The application Kick Butt –only tough ways to motivate against procrastination! The carrots are over, you are unable to do anything with them. There are only sticks left for you: 1. Payment for your goals set.

2. Tough motivating messages on your mobile, tablet

3. All your friends in social networks (VK, Twitter) will get to know about your failure (however, as well as success).

4. Daily reports on the goals implementation. So then, are you ready to become better today? Are you ready to get out of the warm wallow? Are you ready to start living? Then follow the instructions and we’ll lead you to your goal! _____________________ 3 STEPS FOR THE RIGHT MOTIVATION Creating a full-fledged motivation, use a proven scheme. Do not kowtow to yourself! 1. Set clear goals: what, how many and when. The goal – weight loss: “How much weight do I want to lose?” What will I do for this? When will I do this?”. The goal -trim figure: “Will I work out by myself at home or go to the trainer? If I do it myself, then what to choose: Jillian Michaels or Cindy Crawford workouts? How many times a week, on what days and how many minutes / hours will the workout last?” 2. Reason your goal. What for you need it. What great and beautiful will appear in your life? Feel what happens if you do not achieve this goal. In what kind of a deep *** will you find yourself? In what kind of a sad ***** will you turn yourself and your life? 3. Limit the time frame for achieving the goal. Tough deadline is one of the best motivators. But do not overdo. 21 days – this is the optimal time to change your life. To turn a rotten nasty wallow into a clean lake of cool water. And 7 days after – to reinforce new habits. _____________________ #MyGoal

More kicks, motivation and discipline with the hashtag #MyGoal! Use social networks to become better. The application posts messages in your name on your wall in VKontakte or on your Twitter feed with the hashtag #MyGoal. Follow those who along with you want to become better not some day, but right now. _____________________ UP AND DO

Do you want to achieve something in this life, and not to sit in your pants playing computer games? Work until you reach the result, but not until you feel the first signs of fatigue. Do it every day. Seven days a week. Without excuses. There is no alternative! Do not go on by your gut. Do not wait for the muse (there is no such a thing, it’s a fairy tale for snotty-nosed idiots). Go to your goal! Right now! Live now!

Download Kick Butt – Goal tracker!

Reminder: Widget+

Normally $1.99.

There are so many to-do apps in the AppStore. However, we think just ‘Reminder’ is best app forever. It can be accessed everywhere includes web browsers.

You can also share your reminders with your family or friends.

How beautiful it is! And it’s simplicity and easiness!

It is also integrated with other builtin apps gracefully. … Oh, however, the widget for ‘Reminder’ is not so great. This is the reason for using this app.

‘Reminder+’ allows you to configure widget for the ‘Reminder’.

You can put your reminder tasks on Today Widget with high configurability. So, now you can use our adorable ‘Reminder’ app and cool widget for it together. Full Features:

∙ Displays Reminder tasks on the Today Widget

∙ Configurations per each reminder group

∙ Priority and Due Date Filter

∙ Display Order Configuration

∙ Separated widget for Shopping List

∙ Apple Watch App and Glance. Caution:

∙ The widgets support 38 languages, however the app(Settings for the widgets) supports only English and Korean.

Download Reminder: Widget+

Stop the Fuzz

Normally $1.99.

Put your reflexes to the test in this fast paced arcade adventure! Tap the buttons to activate the lasers, destroy the fuzz balls, but make sure to let all the gems pass through. Level up to unlock new gems, enemies, and power ups! Its simple all you have to do is Stop the Fuzz! Post your highscores on the global leaderboards and see how you rank. Don’t be afraid to boast and brag about your highscore on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, or anywhere you decide! I hope you enjoyed playing, please consider leaving a review or checking out one of my other games! If you want to reach out to me my contact info is provided on the settings page in the game.

Download Stop the Fuzz

AdBlocker

Normally $0.99.

AdBlocker BLOKS:

– ads

– pop-ups

– user – tracking

– scripts and more GET THE BEST FEATURES: • Get better browsing experience – instantly make your browsing up to 3x FASTER • Reduce your data consumption on Cellular & Wi-Fi by up to 50% • Browse the web clutter-free — restore precious screen space taken up by junk • Protect your privacy: AdBlocker never intercepts or sees any of your traffic • Improve battery life – as a result of reducing data consumption AdBlocker works seamlessly with Safari — right out of the box. AdBlocker is a content blocker for Safari that blocks ads, tracking, and more. AdBlocker ‘s engine is professionally hand-crafted to optimize your browsing experience. With free regular updates, all users receive the best and latest of AdBlocker.

Download AdBlocker

Tone – Perfect Pitch Training

Normally $3.99.

Tone is a fun and simple game to help you improve your ears and sing with perfect pitch. – Simple, intuitive interface

– Choose your pitches and octaves

– Difficulties ranging from easy to expert

– Practice mode with reference pitch

– Transpose the notes to different keys

– Tone generator to hear pitches for practice

– View note names, piano keys, or use solfege

– Share your score and compete with friends!

Download Tone – Perfect Pitch Training

FITIV Sync for Fitbit Activity

Normally $1.99.

FITIV Sync for Fitbit will sync your Fitbit workout and health data to Apple Health, allowing you to sync this data between iOS apps. Unlock your data and keep your health in sync with FITIV Sync for Fitbit. FITIV Sync for Fitbit can sync any or all of the following metrics from Fitbit to Apple Health:

– Flights Climbed

– Steps

– Workouts

– Body Mass Index (BMI)

– Body Fat Percentage

– Weight

– Calories Consumed

– Water

– Sleep Analysis Only want to sync some of your Fitbit data to Apple Health? FITIV Sync for Fitbit’s syncing is completely customizable. Select only the metrics you want to sync, no need to clutter Apple Health with data you don’t care to track. Looking to sync your health data to other iOS apps? FITIV Sync for Fitbit unlocks your health and workout data, putting you in charge of your own health history. No need to choose between your Fitbit and your other favorite iOS apps, your data is yours to sync and analyze. FITIV Sync for Fitbit is a FITIV app. Are you making the move from Fitbit to Apple Watch? FITIV Pulse gives you all of the in-depth workout analysis you need to take charge of your fitness with a fully customizable daily health dashboard to give you insight about your health as a whole.

Download FITIV Sync for Fitbit Activity

JING Wallpaper

Normally $1.99.

JING Wallpaper manually select wonderful wallpaper Its theme is: Elegant and splendid mobile wallpaper 【Function】

1.JING

Manually Selected Wallpapers 2.Favor

Wallpaper you like will be here 【Feature】

1.Manually Selected 2.Save screen area and original size 3.Share wallpaper to friends 4.Get color scheme of wallpaper 【Support】

JING Wallpaper is a personal product, I need your Encouragement

Download JING Wallpaper

Augmented tape measure

Normally $0.99.

The most simple & accurate augmented reality ruler is available on the App Store! Measure distances with high accuracy in centimetres, inches and meters. Measure any objects on your natural environment using the power of your AR-supported device. A ruler uses augmented reality to measure distances between points you place on the real world. You just have to tap & hold on a starting position, move your device until the ending position and that’s it! No hidden fees or limitations, measure unlimited times with high accuracy!

Download Augmented tape measure