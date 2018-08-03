Did you miss our roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free yesterday? Well don’t worry because there are still a few freebies left in there that you can check out and download now. Friday brings a fresh list of eight more apps though, and they’re all free downloads right now if you hurry. There’s no telling when these sales will be over, so definitely download anything that looks interesting as soon as you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

#filmphotography

Normally $2.99.

So, you decided to shoot on film? Then welcome! *** An encyclopedia of film photography principles *** Perfect in its imperfection, film is undergoing a renaissance! The weight of analog equipment, the rustle of tangled up film, the elation and disappointment at the first developed pictures… You feel that, too Then welcome here! This app is entirely dedicated to film, film cameras, and the principles of photographic mastery. You will learn about: Cameras:

– Instants

– Point-and-shoots

– Lomography

– Rangefinders

– SLRs

– Medium format SLRs

– Medium format TLRs Film:

– Black and white

– Color

– Infrared

– Slide

– Lomography Principles:

– Aperture

– Shutter speed

– ISO

– Using a photo-resistor light meter Full speed ahead toward the unreachable heights of film mastery, and remember…the road to miles of film starts with the first picture you take

Pickup lines

Normally $1.99.

“Pickup lines” contains sets of hilarious and ice breaker lines. Pick up lines make people laugh and smile, and it takes some skill to successfully use it to pick up. Some lines will make them walk away; some may stick around for more of your funny self. We’ve collected some of the best if not funniest pickup lines that you can employ, with our fingers crossed hoping the conversation eventually leads past that first awkward “Hello” (that’s the point, right?). Here we give you “Pickup lines”. Feel free to share these messages with everyone and have fun! This easy to use app is absolutely free to install and with a continuous stream of lines added daily!

Dungeon Defense : The Invasion of Heroes

Normally $1.99.

※ Introduction

Defeat all invaders to defend your dungeon!

Collect more weapons and monsters to make them stronger.

Enjoy various contents such as “dungeon building, collect various weapons, achievements” ※ Story

In order to defend the last remaining dungeon of this world, you became a guardian.

Heroes from all over the world gather to conquer the dungeon.

Never be defeated, be the best dungeon! ※ Characteristics of game

◈ Enjoy “Retro graphics & Sounds”.

◈ Easy to play, anyone can enjoy it easily.

◈ Please enjoy the pleasure by sweeping away enemies.

◈ Organize a variety of mercenaries and find synergies.

◈ Rewards are waiting for each achievement. I am a solo developer.

Your download and feedback is so precious to me.

If you have fun, please recommend it to the people around you.

Pic Navi

Normally $2.99.

Pic Navi is an easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor. Browse pictures normally, and when you find a photo that you want to know where you took it, you can open a map that gives you driving, walking, cycling and transportation direction from your current location. You can adjust the photo location just by dragging a pin on a map. When you have a photo without GPS information, you can add it by typing an address. You can also remove GPS information when you want to make sure your privacy is protected. Pic Navi can edit date and time of the photo. When you save photos you get from someone else, they are saved with the date and time they are saved, not when they were actually taken. You can modify it with Pic Navi, so for example, your photos and the photos you get from your friends can stick together. With Timezone Support, Pic Navi shows you the local time of the photo location, instead of your current timezone. Travel pictures with the accurate timestamp make revive your memory more vividly. Use Pic Navi when you want to share a photo with its timestamp, like an old school camera. You can customize its size, format, font and color to your liking. You can also hide the timestamp by setting the font size to zero. Features

– Direction from your current location to the location of the photo using a map app of your choice.

– Add, edit or remove location

– Customizable timestamp.

– Edit date and time.

– Timezone Support

– Albums in alphabetical order, plus search function

– Share one or more pictures with timestamps inscribed.

BeatPad

Normally $2.99.

Making music should be easy & fun. No other app is this easy and packed with the drum kits actual pros use! **Welcome to the BeatPad Community** ◆ The ultimate app for music creation! Fun, simple, easy, and so many sounds to choose from! I am going to release an entire album made with BeatPad! ~ Bolt928 ◆ My friends are amazed at how well this app does against their $500+ pro equipment!!” ~ ZipDriverX NEW FEATURES

| XMLOOP Packs in the kit store – Time-Stretchable sample loops make your beat come to life instantly!

| Apple Watch BeatPad App

| Import 16 wave files in zip to easily create kits

| Export flexible XMLoops to Rap-Studio

| New Built-In Kits

| iTunes File Sharing ***People are getting paid for selling beats they make with BeatPad! BeatPad comes with tons of kits pre installed and you can download tons more in our kit pack store. Epic beatmaking awaits you! FEATURES

– Create XMLoops for Pocket Studio! XMLoops can be played in Pocket Studio at any tempo and allow you to sing or rap over your beats in a more flexible way.

– Create Custom Kits by sampling microphone audio or Importing audio from email and the web!

– Share your custom kits with friends!

– Download Kits made by others from around the world

– Universal App Installs on iPhone, iPad & iPod Touch!

– Quantize: Automatic Note Sync keeps you on beat

– Email Your Beats to EVERYONE!

– Upload Your Beats to SoundCloud, YouTube & Your FaceBook wall

– Professional Sound Banks used by Real Producers

– 8 Channel Music Sequencing

– Type and Save Your Lyrics to Each Song

– Easy to use interface..

– Send your song files to friends for collaboration

IQ Test & IQ challenge

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test

With solutions! Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 Tests

+39 Questions Mensa iq test.

+33 Questions European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern.

Try it. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Sonic The Hedgehog 4™ Ep. II

Normally $2.99.

The Sonic 4 saga continues in Episode II with the return of a beloved sidekick and fan-favorite villains! Metal Sonic has teamed up with Dr. Eggman, and the dubious duo are together on Little Planet, ready to build a new Death Egg, this time constructed around Little Planet. It’s up to Sonic and his trusty sidekick to foil Dr. Eggman’s plans and take down Death Egg mk.II. With a classic ‘Sonic feel,’ enhanced gameplay, five distinctive Zones, and a soundtrack composed by Jun Senoue, this speedy sequel that originally launched in May of 2012 does not disappoint. This release of Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II also includes Episode Metal unlocked from the get-go. This bonus set of stages sees you playing as Metal Sonic across fiendishly difficult versions of Zones from Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode I. Complete them to discover the complete story behind Sonic The Hedgehog 4! Like the rest of the SEGA Forever collection, Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II boasts added features such as leaderboards, cloud saves, and controller support. Each game in the collection is available to download for free from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

Players who want to experience the games without ads can remove them for a one-time in-app purchase priced at $1.99/ €2.29 / £1.99. FEATURES

– Five Zones and seven bosses to best as Sonic and Tails

– Play as Metal Sonic in Episode Metal, now unlocked from the start!

– Complete all the Special Stages to unlock Super Sonic!

– Work with Tails to perform the Rolling, Copter, and Submarine combos!

– Can you collect all the Red Star Rings? SEGA FOREVER FEATURES

– PLAY FREE with ad-support or ad-free via In-App Purchase

– SAVE YOUR GAMES – save your progress at any point in the game.

– LEADERBOARDS – compete with the world for high scores

– CONTROLLER SUPPORT: MFi compatible controllers SONIC 4: EPISODE II TRIVIA

– Sonic The Hedgehog 4’s story takes place after the events of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

– The halfpipe Special Stages return from Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – don’t worry though, they aren’t quite as tough as before!

– Can you spot all the other references to Zones and features from the 16-bit Sonic series? SONIC 4: EPISODE II HISTORY

– Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II was first released in May 2012

– Developed by Sonic Team and Dimps

– Lead Programmer: Koji Okugawa

Car Exhaust Quiz

Normally $0.99.

EXHAUST QUIZ – The Ultimate App for a car person ! Can you tell the make and model of a car by just listening to its exhaust? Why not test your knowledge on Car Exhaust Notes. This is your chance to prove how much you know about cars. Features a huge list of Exotic Supercars, Hypercars and Sports cars with distinctive exhaust notes. An experience that will be “Music to my ears”, for Car Lovers ! √ Choose from 225 Levels of Engine Startup, Revving and Acceleration √ Listen to some of the best engine and exhaust notes, observe a pattern among manufacturers. √ Post your score on Facebook or Twitter and compare your score with your friends. √ You get 4 options to pick from. √ Gorgeous and Simple User Interface : Inspired by cars themselves. √ Regular updates with new cars and makes. A must for car lovers ! TRY it for yourself and see if you are a REAL CAR GUY !

