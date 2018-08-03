Tim Cook sent a memo to his employees when Apple hit $1 trillion – read it here

On February 5th, 1996, the cover of Businessweek magazine read “THE FALL OF AN AMERICAN ICON,” with the iconic Apple logo perched atop the foreboding phrase. Twenty-two years later, Apple just became the first corporation in history to eclipse a valuation of $1 trillion, following the decade-long success story that is the iPhone. As we pointed out yesterday, the valuation itself doesn’t mean much, but it goes to show just how drastic of a turnaround Apple was able to make just a couple of decades after being on the brink of going under.

The record-breaking performance apparently prompted a memo from Apple CEO Tim Cook, which Buzzfeed News was able to get its hands on just hours after he sent it out to his employees. Cook is celebratory in his reaction to the news, but reminds his team that a share price is “not the most important measure of our success.”

You can read the full memo here to see what Tim Cook had to say after markets closed on Thursday evening: