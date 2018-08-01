Every PS4, PS3 and Vita game you can download for free in August

After a relatively quiet summer, the video game release schedule is about to pick up in a big way starting next month, with games like Dragon Quest XI, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider all set to launch within a few weeks of one another. Sadly, we have to make it through August first, but Sony is making the wait a bit more bearable with a solid lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Although it received mixed reviews at launch, it’s worth taking a spin in the world of Mafia III for the low price of free. And if you’re a fan of asymmetrical multiplayer games, Dead by Daylight deserves a spot in your library. Four players have to survive while a killer attempts to hunt them down and kill them all.

Here’s the full lineup of free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in August:

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, August 7th. Just remember, as always, you’ll need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.

Also, as an added bonus, starting on August 7th, both Here They Lie for PlayStation VR and PlayLink’s Knowledge is Power will be free to download as well for all PlayStation Plus subscribers for a limited time.