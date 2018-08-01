We’re starting off August on a strong foot, with great roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps that have gone on sale for free for a limited time. You’ll find eight different apps on today’s list, but each of these sales could end at any moment so download them while you can.

LONER

Normally $0.99.

LONER is a very simple game, no attributes, no upgrade, or even no score, what it wants to bring you, is only purely tranquillity and loneliness.

LONER tells the story of a lonely journey of a pilot, in the journey, you would understand his past and his pursuit. Features

**Unique Game Mode

It has two modes of operation, two-hand-sliding and gravity sensing, the unique design brings a deeper sense of immersion.

**Very Simple but Various Pictures

There is no complicated shape and brilliant appearance, but you would set foot on a different kind of color trip.

**The Right Original Music

Several sad, or quiet background music makes you completely immerse in the game.

**Random and Rich Barriers

Level barriers are completely random and there is the strong vs strong level. It takes the different levels of players into account; obstacles are based on the music beat, which deepen your inner resonance. Director Profile

Before making LONER, I was a game programmer, and really wanted to make a game with my own style. The original idea is to make a 3D version “Flappy Bird” with a different perspective, but in the production process, I suddenly found that the game has a quiet loneliness: A plane flies slowly alone in the dark channel by passing one after another obstacle, but seems never reach the end of channel, which is slight shiny in the distance. In the influence of some literary and artistic works, I have been very interested in loneliness, and there are rarely games which express mainly the lonely sense in the market, so that the game topic is decided as this.

As a programmer who begins to learn art, I understand that to create roles and environment with rich details in short time is unrealistic, so I decide to pay a tribute to the art style of the “2001: A Space Odyssey”, and this style features “Loner” that the entire scene tones can be arbitrarily transformed. BGM List

1.Deepsea

2.Sea Sand

3.Time

4.Tunnel

5.Voices

6.Void

btw – puzzle maze

Normally $0.99.

Engaing, innovative, minimal puzzle game with dozens of levels. The aim is simple: you need to move through the field and pickup all the circles. The problem is they are visible only on one of two colors – that’s why you should use toggles to switch the light. *** How to play *** The design is simple and there are different levels. A color line will enter in the field made of squares. The user needs to drag the line to collect the circles appear in that field. After collecting all the circles you need to exit from the field. After that, you will be on next level. You can also shift the line backward side. Gather all the circles and pass on next level. *** Features ***

• 88 unique levels

• Easy to play to refresh mind

• No target based labyrinth game

• Simple & user-friendly design

• You can mute sound & music in the setting option

• Labyrinth game with lots of different levels

• Relaxing sound and music Play btw and become great witness in the route game.

AR Shoot – Find Target

Normally $4.99.

Use the iPhone augmented reality (AR) and camera functions to find a target in your surrounding environment, and then shoot the target with an animation fire and win points. Find as many targets as possible and win the highest score. Main Features

◉ Use augmented reality and camera function to find live targets;

◉ Live help to find and lock the target;

◉ Beautiful animation and sounds;

◉ Share with friends through social media.

Cats VS Dogs – Animals War

Normally $2.99.

Dogs and cats have been fighting from their existence. Now !! Be the part of this war. In this game you need to defend a bone from the dogs! Hold the finger on screen to increase the speed of the Cats You can also use busters to change rotation destination or give shield to the bone to protect it from the Dogs. Increase your scores and beat your friend score! This Game has cool global leaderboard!

Feel free to invite friends and Brag about the score on your social profiles.

Tweety Pro: #1 Twitter Widgets

Normally $0.99.

View your Twitter timeline, mentions, messages and even lists on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety. Tweety adds a Twitter widget to your Notification Center so you no longer need to quit the app you’re using or even unlock your device to check your Twitter feed. You can even favorite, re-tweet or open the tweet in the default Twitter app/Tweetbot/Twitterrific right from the widget! With Tweety you can see recent news, facts, quotes, mentions and everything on Twitter without even the need to unlock your device or quit the game/app you’re using.

Translate Photo

Normally $4.99.

Translate Photo app extracts texts from any printed sources: documents, books, signs, instructions or announcements and allows to immediately translate them to any of 90 languages.

Take a picture of the text and after the text is recognized, you can immediately edit, hear, translate, share it on Facebook, Dropbox or simply send by email Better and faster than any other similar product!

70% cheaper than any other similar app, offered by competitors! ————————

• Recognizes texts in more than 70 languages

• Translates to more than 90 languages

• Reads texts in more than 44 languages

———————— MAIN FUNCTIONS: • Full text translation for more than 90 languages (Internet connection is required)

• Listen to the text that has been recognized and translated into more than 44 languages!

• Edit the text, copy it to clipboard, and save in other apps

• Share the text on Facebook,Dropbox or send by email

• All texts are saved in History and can be later recovered at any time ————————

With Translate Photo app you can easily scan and translate:

• any paper documents

• recipes from cookbooks

• notes and letters

• menus in restaurants, bars, and cafes

• articles from magazines and newspapers

• book parts

• instructions and manuals

• texts on product labels

• road signs as well as signs in airports and stations

• and many more… App is fully compatible with iPhone 6, 6+, 5S, 5, 4S, 4, iPod touch 5th generation, iPad 4, iPad 3, iPad 2, iPad Mini. Full support for iOS versions 7.0-8.1+! ————————

How to use the app:

• Select the language of the original text as text recognition language.

• Take a picture of the document (page, instruction, or any other text)

• Press the “Scan” button

• Recognized text will appear on the screen with an option to select the source language and the target (translation) language.

• After you select the language, the original text will be automatically translated and will appear at the bottom of the screen.

• To listen to the translation, press the “Voice” button

————————

TranslatePhoto app will digitize and translate any printed text right on your device!

PhotoTangler

Normally $2.99.

PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways. It’s easy, fun, and the results look like magic! Just drop photos on the canvas, and watch PhotoTangler seamlessly blend them together with any other photos nearby. Anyone can get gorgeous, professional looking results, even with no graphics experience! Unlike many collage makers out there, PhotoTangler does the hard work behind instantly blending and merging photos together for you. Instead of getting caught up learning grueling technical details, you can focus your time and energy on making gorgeous photo projects! Whether you’re using it for stunning social media pictures, general artwork, digital scrapbooking, to make a quick gift for a friend of family member, or even as a marketing tool for your business, the quick, high-quality results from this app will surely impress. PhotoTangler is a unique, easy and exciting solution to instantly merge photos into impressive collages.

MUSYNX

Normally $0.99.

Brand new independent rhythm game – MUSYNX now on iPhone! -Now include 130 songs in game -High quality graphics using each pixel of the retina screen to create beautiful game images ! -No matter your screen size or finger thickness, we guarantee you an enjoyable gaming experience! -With professional sound processing and high quality audio, MUSYNX will bring you the ultimate audio experience. -Let melodious sounds flow from your fingertips with every single touch. Experience the fun of playing real sounds and tunes! -Our classic game design allows you to identify each dropping note at the highest speed. Play to the tunes of popular songs and stars such as M2U! -We will never stop updating and improving our game interface!

