‘Avengers 4’ will premiere even sooner than we thought in some markets

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is a huge moneymaker, especially the Avengers franchise, and the latest episode loaded up Disney’s coffers. The company decided earlier this year to move forward the release date of Infinity War, which was initially set to launch in late April in Europe and early May in the US, to prevent spoilers.

Avengers 4, the highly anticipated sequel to Infinity War, has a May 3rd release date in the US as it stands right now. But Avengers fans in other markets will get to see it a few days later, in late April.

Per IGN, Avengers 4 is scheduled to launch in late April 2019 in the UK, and an IMAX report indicates the movie will be available in IMAX format during the same month.

The UK will probably not be the only market where the Infinity War sequel launches early. Current IMDb data shows the movie will premiere on April 24th in France, followed by Germany (April 25th), and the UK (April 26th). It’s likely other European markets not yet listed on IMDb, as well as international ones, will also get the movie in late April.

The US release date is still set for May 3rd, but it would not be surprising to see Disney move it up, to align it with the rest of the international releases.

After all, if Disney wanted to prevent spoilers from international viewers to ruin the experience of US moviegoers for Infinity War, it should do the same thing for Avengers 4. The fourth movie in the Avengers franchise will tell us how the wave of death generated by Thanos’s powerful Infinity Gauntlet will be undone. Whatever happens next, it’ll produce plenty of excitement, and the only way for Disney to contain spoilers is to go for simultaneous releases.

As a reminder, almost all the Avengers heroes who aren’t part of the original roster died at the end of Infinity War. Since then, we’ve been piecing together evidence that proves the deaths aren’t final, and, so far, it looks like almost all the beloved characters who perished are about to make a comeback.