NES and SNES Classic Editions are available at Best Buy and Amazon right now

Although the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition sold out immediately at launch, Nintendo is making good on its promise to keep the retro consoles in stock long after the initial shipments vanished. In fact, just this week, Best Buy replenished its stock of both consoles on its online store, and if you’re quick, you should be able to pick up one or both at their suggested retail price before they sell out once again (which could happen at any time).

Best of all, you don’t have to wait if you order from BestBuy.com. Both the NES Classic Edition and the SNES Classic Edition will ship right away and should arrive at your front door by this Friday with standard shipping. There are also a number of accessories available on BestBuy.com if you want to deck out your new Classic Edition console.

While Best Buy might be your best bet, if they happen to run out of stock (or you simply prefer another online retailer), Amazon is also selling the NES Classic and SNES Classic at their regular prices. The only caveat is that the consoles are back-ordered, so you’ll have to wait until August 7th for the NES to ship and August 6th for the SNES to ship. If you have an Amazon gift card you need to spend, this might be the way to go.

We’ve got the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition ready for action. Available online only. https://t.co/WBHi4KFITx — Best Buy (@BestBuy) July 31, 2018

It’s unclear how much longer online retailers will continue to sporadically restock the Classic Edition consoles, but if you are desperate to get your hands on one before they are eventually discontinued, it might be smart to grab one now. Then again, as long as they keep selling out, Nintendo will probably keep making them.