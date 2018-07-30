If there’s a better way to start off a week than with a fresh new list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, we don’t know what it is. We dug through hundreds of premium apps on sale to find the six best freebies of the day on Monday, and you’ll find them all below. These sales could last the whole day or just another hour though, so be sure to download them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Beep – Censor videos easily

Normally $7.99.

Want to censor swearing in a video?

Or want to make an unnecessary censorship video? Beep is the perfect app to do it in a cool way. Just tap where you want to censor. If you swear too much on your YouTube videos this is the perfect app to make them audience appropriate! Censor the words precisely, mute out bad words with bleep sound. Censor mouth or other visuals using emojis. ~ Make funny unnecessary censorship videos ~ Turn perfectly good speeches of your friends or popular figures into something inappropriate and funny by censoring some words. Twist the meaning and have a laugh. Share on social media! FEATURES:

+ Edit the video easily with most simplest and straightforward editor.

+ Just tap and hold to censor an area on a video.

+ Adjust the censored area as you wish.

+ Add emojis to cover the mouth and express emotions of words being censored.

+ Export the video in Highest quality.

+ High quality bleep sound If you are wondering how to censor a video this the best video editor app for that.

Download Beep – Censor videos easily

Text Only Post for Instagram

Normally $1.99.

With over 10,000 installs, Text Only is the awesomely simple editor to fulfill your text-only post writing needs.

Download Text Only Post for Instagram

Budget and expense tracking

Normally $2.99.

Where did your money go? Try easy and simple expense tracker, It will tell yo. Not confusing or complicated to use! Perfect for tracking expenses quickly and completely. Exactly the type of app you looking for to compliment your busy lifestyle! Try it! – Budget, help you save money, set a goal!

– Calendar, get your freely replacement query, navigate!

– iCloud backup to help you protect data security, free replacement devices, sharing data between multiple devices!

– Reports, help you analyze, statistics at any date!

– Export excel (CVS) data, you can edit data on the PC side, let you to do more complex data statistics! – Multiple currency conversions, automatically calculated according to the exchange rate, update the latest Exchange rates to facilitate the travel of your life!

– Edit the categories of cost, depending on your lifestyle, edit their own categories! – Rich technical support, mature technology team, senior technology architect, ensuring continuous updates! Enjoy it!

Download Budget and expense tracking

cat&line

Normally $0.99.

TOTAL 162K Over!!!!!

Thank you!

Thank you very much!

—

cat&line

I run a cat running on the line which I drew.

That’s all.

Download cat&line

Illuminating Compound Interest Calculator

Normally $0.99.

What is Compound Interest, its Calculator and App form? Compound interest is interest calculated on the original principal and also on the accumulated interest of previous periods of a deposit or loan. Compound interest can be thought of as “interest on interest,” and will make a deposit(earned by you, example CDs) or loan(paid by you, example Mortgage) grow at a faster rate than simple interest, which is interest calculated only on the principal amount. Never underestimate the power of Interest! .The app educates you as it calculates. Compound Interest Calculator exists so you don’t have to worry about applying the various parameters involved in different use cases – you could technically take out a manual calculator and apply each parameter. Secondly, the Calculator when it takes the App form can also communicate with you with easy to understand explanations – hence the word ‘Illuminating’. There are 3 SIMPLE calculation screens – Future Amount Calculator, Target Annual Rate APY Calculator and Loan Cost Calculator. Profit:

– Future Amount Calculator with Ability to Add or Remove Contributions to see Effects Contributions, APY, APR, Simple Interest to show the difference, Custom Compounding, Maturity Date Handling and Maturity Date Event Reminder to save. Calculation display has calculation result along with significant, critical insights useful for Investment and Loan Decisions. Reset all values. Double tap anywhere in the background to reset all values to zero.

– Target Annual Rate APY Calculator with all of the above, the same uniform interface on a separate screen just a different calculation to research the APY %

– Loan Cost Calculator with loan calculations so you can instantly see what if you wanted a mortgage or car loan or if you have cash if its worth to take a loan. Universal App for both iPhone and iPad.

Designed and developed by Rohit Sachdeva @rsachdeva – the product of @drinnovationsus.

Software Developers Notes for those Interested:

This app was originally developed in Objective-C and then gradually re-written in Swift.

The current version is hence in Swift. In App Store Since 2010!

Download Illuminating Compound Interest Calculator

Battle Tap Tap Pro

Normally $0.99.

This is a tapping battlefield.You get 1 minute to tap as many times as possible

It is simple but challenging. Can you be the final winner? Have a try!!!

Download Battle Tap Tap Pro