After breaking our hearts with a slew of high-profile removals last month, Netflix is being much more kind in August, with mostly filler being removed. That’s not to say that there aren’t a few unfortunate departures, but we’ve seen much worse than this in recent month. Some of the highlights worth adding to your queue include Pixar’s Finding Dory, the first three seasons of The Killing, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Other than that there really aren’t many notable titles leaving the service… unless you’re a huge Transformers fan.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of August below:

Leaving August 1st

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love



Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1



Finding Dory



Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay



Reasonable Doubt



The Killing: Seasons 1-3



Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Leaving August 2nd

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving August 5th

13 Assassins

Leaving August 6th

Welcome to Me

Leaving August 10th

St. Vincent

Leaving August 12th

For a Good Time, Call…

Leaving August 13th

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving August 16th

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield



Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4



Pariah



Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World



The 40-Year-Old Virgin



The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2



Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving August 23rd

Sausage Party

Leaving August 25th

The Road

