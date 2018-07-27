After breaking our hearts with a slew of high-profile removals last month, Netflix is being much more kind in August, with mostly filler being removed. That’s not to say that there aren’t a few unfortunate departures, but we’ve seen much worse than this in recent month. Some of the highlights worth adding to your queue include Pixar’s Finding Dory, the first three seasons of The Killing, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Other than that there really aren’t many notable titles leaving the service… unless you’re a huge Transformers fan.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of August below:
Leaving August 1st
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Killing: Seasons 1-3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Leaving August 2nd
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Leaving August 5th
- 13 Assassins
Leaving August 6th
- Welcome to Me
Leaving August 10th
- St. Vincent
Leaving August 12th
- For a Good Time, Call…
Leaving August 13th
- Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
Leaving August 16th
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
- Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
- Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Leaving August 23rd
- Sausage Party
Leaving August 25th
- The Road
