Hands-on preview of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals its last remaining secrets

The Galaxy Note 9’s launch event is less than two weeks away, but someone out there was already able to test the handset out in the wild, complete with supervision from a representative familiar with all the new Note tricks.

That’s hardly the first time we hear about a hands-on experience with the unreleased handset. But because we’re so close to launch, this preview is even more relevant, as this Note 9 is the real deal, not just a prototype.

Reddit user Autopsy15 hosted an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session after his or her hands-on with the phone, confirming the main Note 9 rumors we’ve heard all year long. But the post does offer us some new details about the handset.

The phone is supposed to be similar to the Galaxy S9 series when it comes to processor choices, the report says. The base model will pack 6GB of memory, with an 8GB model also supposed to be available. Storage-wise, the base model ships with 128GB of flash memory, but Samsung will offer buyers two more options according to the rep, up to 512GB.

The phone does pack a 4,000 mAh battery, the hands-on review revealed, which should be good enough for up to 4-5 days of usage.

The S Pen comes with Bluetooth connectivity, but you might not be able to pair it with anything else but the Note 9. The stylus can take photos, skip forward and back in music apps, and work as a remote in PowerPoint presentations.

The Note 9 will come with DeX support built-in, which means you’ll be able to connect it directly to a display using a USB-C cable. That will get you support of up to 5 different windows. With a DeX accessory, you’ll be able to see and control 20 windows simultaneously.

The big question is how do you control the desktop Android experience when a DeX Station isn’t available to hook up an external keyboard and mouse.

The report notes that the Note 9 will support Vulkan API, as Samsung plans to support top games on the new phone. Autopsy15 said that the Note would have “some exclusive titles for Galaxy, one of which will be a high profile Vulkan game (Doom?).” A different report did tell us that Fortnite for Android will be a Galaxy Note 9 exclusive for 30 days.

The rear camera will have two lenses with optical image stabilization support, with Samsung adding new AI feature to optimize photos depending on the subject.

Finally, the phone is supposed to be wider than the Note 8, and the dark blue version that Autopsy15 used comes with a banana yellow stylus that features a blue cap.