One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Samsung’s foldable Galaxy phone was just solved

A rumor a few days ago said Samsung is working on a gaming smartphone, offering Galaxy X as the potential name for the unreleased product. But the Galaxy X was, until then, the rumored commercial name for Samsung’s first foldable smartphone. Then a different report from a more credible source, The Wall Street Journal, said recently that Samsung’s first foldable handset will target gamers when it launches next year, but the story never mentioned any product names. So if it’s not Galaxy X, what could Samsung’s first foldable phone be called?

The same Chinese leaker who said that the Samsung Galaxy X will be a gaming phone that doesn’t fold also offered other product names for future Samsung handsets. Galaxy F is one of them, and SamMobile theorizes that the Galaxy F could be the foldable handset.

The blog notes that back in 2013, rumors mentioned a “super premium” Galaxy F series that would join the Galaxy S and Note flagships. But that never happened. Fast-forward to present day, and the Galaxy F moniker resurfaced. Does F stand for foldable? We have no idea.

That’s because a different Chinese leaker whose work you might be familiar with thought the Galaxy F would be something entirely different. He posted a tweet that stayed up for several hours saying that it would be a new phone for the Chinese market, but then he mysteriously deleted the tweet.

That’s what things got interesting. Some time later, the leaker replaced the initial tweet with one that supports SamMobile’s thinking. He is now sure that the Galaxy F is indeed the folding Galaxy phone Samsung plans to unveil early next year.

Awesome, @SamMobiles , now I am sure that Galaxy F is what you guessed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 26, 2018

Because of the flip-flopping, we’ll have to wait for more leaks to come in before we can say with any certainty that Samsung’s folding phone will be called the Galaxy S. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what Samsung calls it, as long as it releases the darn thing already. We’ve been waiting for long enough.