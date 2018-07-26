The Galaxy S10’s signature feature will be something no other phone has

The Galaxy Note 9 is just a few weeks away, but it’s 2019 that’s shaping up to be a truly exciting year for Samsung. Rumors say that two distinct Galaxy flagships will be unveiled in the first half of next year, including three Galaxy S10 flavors and Samsung’s first-ever foldable phone. The success of the Galaxy S10 is critical for the company, given that the Galaxy S9 hasn’t been doing as well as expected, and that the foldable handset will be available in limited numbers in the first year.

The Galaxy S10 is supposed to mark the 10-year anniversary of the first Samsung phone created to compete against the iPhone, and it’s a phone that’s supposed to bring over several significant improvements and design changes. In fact, a new report teases a Galaxy S10 feature that no other smartphone has.

We’ve seen in patents before, including documentation detailing Apple innovations, but this particular invention is yet to be used in a smartphone. I’m talking about ultrasonic fingerprint sensors that would rely on ultrasound to read fingerprints.

Two Galaxy S10 versions of the three models launching next year are supposed to feature screens with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Digitimes says. If this sounds familiar, that’s because a similar rumor last week claimed the same thing.

The Taiwanese tech blog now reports that Samsung has been reluctant to place orders for iris recognition chips for the Galaxy S10. Industry sources further say the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are meant to differentiate the Galaxy S10 from competing devices including the iPhone X which uses Face ID technology and Chinese smartphones that feature optical fingerprint sensors.

The Galaxy S10 will come in three sizes, the report notes, including 5.8-, 6.1-, and 6.4-inch. The smaller model will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor like its predecessor — previous reports said the 5.8-inch phone would pack a fingerprint sensor on the side.

On top of the two Galaxy S10 versions to equip ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, Samsung will launch two other phones with similar features, including next year’s high-end Galaxy A model and the 2019 Galaxy Note.

There’s more evidence that suggests smartphone makers are looking at this fingerprint-sensing tech. GIS chairman Chou Hsien-ying said his company will begin volume production of ultrasonic in-display fingerprint modules in the second half of 2018.

More 2019 smartphones will have fingerprint sensors embedded into the display, whether they’re optical or ultrasonic, the sources said. But the Galaxy S10 might be the first smartphone in the world to go for an ultrasonic version.