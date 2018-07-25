Jacob Siegal
July 25th, 2018 at 11:30 AM

Though it has some stiff competition, August is going to sneak up on Netflix subscribers this summer as one of the best months for new content in 2018. Whether you prefer classic movies and TV shows or like to plow through Netflix original series, there’s something for you to watch just about every other day in August, from massive blockbusters like Batman Begins and No Country for Old Men to returning shows like Ozark.

Every month has a healthy heaping of duds, but the ratio of quality content to filler is surprising balanced in the weeks to come. July may have been somewhat of an off month for the streaming service, but as we alternate between rain storms and scorching heat, there’s no better time to stay inside and binge.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of August below:

Streaming August 1st

  • Batman Begins
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Clerks
  • Constantine
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Edge of Fear
  • Eraser
  • Gran Torino
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • No Reservations
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Secretariat
  • Silverado
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Stripes
  • SwitchedNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Aviator
  • The Golden Compass
  • The Informant!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Streaming August 2nd

  • Emelie

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 5th

  • Paid in Full

Streaming August 9th

  • Perdida– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Originals: Season 5

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

  • No Country for Old Men

Streaming August 13th

  • Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
  • Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
  • The Nut Job

Streaming August 15th

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Hostiles
  • The 100: Season 5

Streaming August 16th

  • Evan Almighty
  • Wish I Was Here

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 21st

  • Year One

Streaming August 23rd

  • Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Follow ThisNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Great News: Season 1

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 28th

  • The Good Place: Season 2

Streaming August 29th

  • Inequality for All

Streaming August 31st

