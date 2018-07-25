Though it has some stiff competition, August is going to sneak up on Netflix subscribers this summer as one of the best months for new content in 2018. Whether you prefer classic movies and TV shows or like to plow through Netflix original series, there’s something for you to watch just about every other day in August, from massive blockbusters like Batman Begins and No Country for Old Men to returning shows like Ozark.
Every month has a healthy heaping of duds, but the ratio of quality content to filler is surprising balanced in the weeks to come. July may have been somewhat of an off month for the streaming service, but as we alternate between rain storms and scorching heat, there’s no better time to stay inside and binge.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of August below:
Streaming August 1st
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Aviator
- The Golden Compass
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Streaming August 2nd
- Emelie
Streaming August 3rd
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe— NETFLIX FILM
- Cocaine Coast— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Like Father— NETFLIX FILM
- Marching Orders— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 4th
- Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 5th
- Paid in Full
Streaming August 9th
- Perdida– NETFLIX FILM
- The Originals: Season 5
Streaming August 10th
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Afflicted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All About the Washingtons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Insatiable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La casa de las flores— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Million Pound Menu— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society— NETFLIX FILM
- The Package— NETFLIX FILM
- The Ponysitters Club— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zion— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 11th
- No Country for Old Men
Streaming August 13th
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
- The Nut Job
Streaming August 15th
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100: Season 5
Streaming August 16th
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
Streaming August 17th
- Disenchantment— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pinky Malinky— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stay Here— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Motive– NETFLIX FILM
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before— NETFLIX FILM
- Ultraviolet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 19th
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 21st
- Year One
Streaming August 23rd
- Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Follow This— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Great News: Season 1
Streaming August 24th
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ghoul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The After Party— NETFLIX FILM
- The Innocents— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Young & Hungry: Season 5
Streaming August 28th
- The Good Place: Season 2
Streaming August 29th
- Inequality for All
Streaming August 31st
- Inside the Criminal Mind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ozark: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paradise PD— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Laws of Thermodynamics– NETFLIX FILM
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover Law– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in August below: