Though it has some stiff competition, August is going to sneak up on Netflix subscribers this summer as one of the best months for new content in 2018. Whether you prefer classic movies and TV shows or like to plow through Netflix original series, there’s something for you to watch just about every other day in August, from massive blockbusters like Batman Begins and No Country for Old Men to returning shows like Ozark.

Every month has a healthy heaping of duds, but the ratio of quality content to filler is surprising balanced in the weeks to come. July may have been somewhat of an off month for the streaming service, but as we alternate between rain storms and scorching heat, there’s no better time to stay inside and binge.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of August below:

Streaming August 1st

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Streaming August 2nd

Emelie

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 5th

Paid in Full

Streaming August 9th

Perdida– NETFLIX FILM



The Originals: Season 5

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

No Country for Old Men

Streaming August 13th

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut



Splash and Bubbles: Season 2



The Nut Job

Streaming August 15th

Adventures in Public School



Hostiles



The 100: Season 5

Streaming August 16th

Evan Almighty



Wish I Was Here

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 21st

Year One

Streaming August 23rd

Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Great News: Season 1

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 28th

The Good Place: Season 2

Streaming August 29th

Inequality for All

Streaming August 31st

