Facebook’s disappointing Q2 earnings show why the company needs Instagram more than ever

Hours after its stock hit a record high during trading, Facebook reported its earnings for the second quarter and came in below analyst estimates on metrics like revenue and daily active users. All of that suggests the flap over fake news and related scandals may finally be taking a toll on the social networking giant.

Earnings per share came in at $1.74, almost in line with the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72.

Revenue fell a little short of the estimate — $13.23 billion, compared to the Thomson Reuters estimate of $13.36 billion. Likewise, global daily active users during the quarter were 1.47 billion, short of the 1.49 billion estimate from StreetAccount and FactSet.

The consensus among analysts polled by FactSet had been for revenue to hit $13.34 billion, which would be a 43 percent gain, and earnings per share of $1.71, up 30 percent.

Facebook’s earnings beat in April showed that advertisers – and users, to an extent – weren’t yet abandoning the company en masse in the wake of flaps like the Cambridge Analytica and InfoWars scandals.

Developing..