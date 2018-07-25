If you still have any space left in your iPhone or iPad after installing all the great apps we’ve been showing you lately, you’ll be happy that a fresh new roundup is here to showcase the day’s best paid iOS apps on sale for free. We’ve got six fresh apps on sale for you to check out on Wednesday, and there are also still a few freebies in yesterday’s post if you missed it.

Wordd – Dictionary

Normally $0.99.

TFW, TMI, TIL, TLDR, FTFO, DAE, ELI5, FTFY, HIFW, ICYMI, IMHO, JSYK, MIRL, NSFL If you didn’t know the meaning of any of the above, you should download Wordd right now! Wordd is an iOS app designed to let users quickly look up definitions for words, acronyms, abbreviations, and slang. The app displays official definitions as well as entries from Urban Dictionary users, making it very useful for looking up slang and trendy abbreviations such as TIL, TLDR, NSFW… etc. Features include: – Shows both the official definition and user generated definitions from Urban Dictionary are shown (if they exist) when a word is searched. – Tap on the searched word to have a sexy robot read it out loud. – Shake the device or tap the random icon to search for a random word. – Automatically get similarly spelled words if incorrect spelling is detected. – Automatically get synonyms after word definitions if they are found. – History Tab which allows users to access previously searched words! (Pro) – Shake for random SAT word. (Pro) – Shake for random Urban Dictionary word. (Pro)

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

Barcode

Normally $1.99.

Barcode is the fastest, most precise and most user-friendly QR reader and barcode scanner for iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. It’s from the makers of the award winning ProCamera app – the photographers’ app – and it offers the same level of sophistication and quality. Download it today for free. Use Barcode for pure recognition, for price comparison with Amazon, or instantly browse the web for the scanned information. Use its ability to directly utilize the data of any code you scan: you can add calendar events to your calendar, vCard information to your address book, or open maps to view a location – all with just one tap. You can also easily share the scan results on Twitter and Facebook or via mail and text. HOW IT WORKS

Open the app and simply point your device at the code – done! Fully automatic recognition. Barcode will then offer appropriate actions according to the content:

– Contacts: add new contact or add individual fields to existing contacts

– Call phone number

– Add event to Calendar

– Copy to clipboard

– Open location in Maps

– Open URL

– Open YouTube link

– Open iTunes link

– Open App Store link

– Call or send SMS to a phone number

– Send email

– Display WiFi credentials: Copy & Paste SSID, network type, and password to iOS Settings App

– Display EAN or ISBN: Search products in Amazon or web (opens in Safari/Chrome)

– Embedded Facebook integration: Post to wall

– Embedded Twitter integration: Send Tweets On devices with flash, the app provides a torch light with adjustable intensity. You can even define a custom URL action to use this app for your own special purpose. BARCODES SUPPORTED

Unlike competing apps, this scanner can scan ALL common kinds of codes reaching from the well-known QR codes, AZTEC, EAN-8, EAN-13, UPC-E, UPC-A, ISBN-10, ISBN-13, I-25, CODE39 (3of9), CODE128, to Data Matrix codes!

Coyn

Normally $1.99.

Coyn — Simple, Secure, and Stylish way to manage your cash balance. Introducing the new feature: Coyn Share.

• Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business.

• A brand new experience to manage your daily expenses.

• Be the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.

• Traveling a lot? No problem! use Coyn to track all your cash expenditures and focus on your adventures!

• Never lose track of where and how you spent your cash

• Improve your financial wellness by defining budget and meeting the goals

– Use “Coyn Pin” feature to pin categories that are important to you and have them on you main screen to help you stay on budget

– Premium users to have Unlimited Accounts to manage their cash balance

– 3D Touch feature allowing users to add expense/earning quickly and also see the balance instantly

– Secure your Coyn using your fingerprint Use Coyn Share to:

– Manage expenses from your road trip with friends

– Report your business expenditures to your boss

– Pay your electricity/rent to your roommate

– Split bills at the restaurant

– or simply pay your friend for that cold beer! -“Keep your cash and your Coyn in your pocket.” Simplicity:

Coyn is all about efficiency. We spent days and nights testing the usability of Coyn so that you can experience the unique user-interface and enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income! Privacy:

Coyn respects your privacy and will never allow your data to be posted to any websites, bank accounts, or cloud services. We don’t require you to log in or add your bank accounts. With Coyn you can focus on saving money and being on top of your cash expenditures and earnings and stop worrying about privacy and accounts FOREVER! Personalize:

Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses or even has cash incomes (gift cards, pocket money, etc.). It helps you to track your cash activities and keep the records only to yourself.

If you travel with cash or want to track business and personal expenses Coyn would be your best friend! In our newest version we introduced “Coyn Shop”. Everyday we hand pick best products from Amazon (more stores and resources coming soon) tailored to our users’ taste using our smart builtin Ai. Tap on Coyn Shop inside your Coyn app and discover amazing deals every day. Emojis are here and are taking over Coyn’s categories! Now it’s time to personalize your cash expenditures’ categories using your favorite emojis and personal touch to them

Wallpaper For Harry Potter

Normally $0.99.

Wallpaper For Harry Potter

Here you will find fan art, pictures, paintings and photo to make your home and lock screen shine!

We choose only high-quality wallpapers to fit perfectly on your retina display. HD backgrounds are optimized for all iPhone and iPad devices. Highlights:

– Optimized function of Recommended Wallpapers.

– Simple functionality to maximize your browsing experience

– Awesome photo filters to customize your wallpapers to place on the photos to make them entirely your own!

– Integrated intelligent filters

– Save your wallpapers directly to the camera roll.

Wunderverse

Normally $3.99.

“Wonderful for the imagination” – AppAdvice “If you haven’t heard of Wunderverse, now is as good a time as ever to check it out.” — TouchArcade Wunderverse is a place for endless adventure. Out here you can explore and create unlimited interactive adventure tales in a fun, new environment made for your imagination. – A complete platform for interactive storytelling adventure on iOS and Mac

– Collect and explore adventures written and imagined by others

– Create your own absorbing, interactive adventures through a new form of storytelling

– Take advantage of a rich rules system with over 75 unique Events, Outcomes and Conditions, plus unlimited Skills, Abilities, and more for you to weave player chance and choice into every adventure you create.

– Imagine untold places, characters, and objects for players to discover through an open storytelling environment

– Share adventures with friends to explore

– Publish your adventures for everyone in the Wunderverse to play! Wunderverse was designed as a way for anyone to play, create, and share exciting adventure tales with untold places to discover, characters to meet, mysteries to solve, and treasures to find. No programming skills are needed to create and enjoy your own adventures in Wunderverse. Through a fun and versatile rules system and an open narrative environment you can set up endless obstacles and challenges for players to overcome as they explore your stories — all based on the actions players take, what they are carrying, their current conditions, their skills and abilities, random chance, and a myriad of other possibilities that make going on quests so much fun. Currently, there are eight known worlds in the Wunderverse where exciting adventures can be created, shared and enjoyed. These include medieval times, ancient ruins, 40’s crime noir, a post-apocalyptic future, atomic space, a huge city, and more. And the Wunderverse is a big constellation! Diverse and interesting new worlds are bound to be discovered soon. What are you waiting for!? Come explore in the Wunderverse!

