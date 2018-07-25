Another Marvel hero confirmed that the ‘Infinity War’ deaths will be undone

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but those heart-breaking deaths in Infinity War aren’t permanent. Or, better said, most of them aren’t permanent. The dead heroes will rise to fight Thanos again, and hopefully win this time. Sure, there might be permanent victims after Avengers 4 concludes, but many of the superheroes that turned to ashes in Infinity War are coming back to life.

We’ve seen plenty of evidence already that suggests the heroes will be revived, but if that’s not enough, we’ve got even more proof that Avengers 4 will resurrect many of our favorite heroes.

Who spilled the beans this time? Well, it was the Wasp. Soon after Ant-Man 2 concluded, I told you that the credits scenes contain a huge Avengers 4 spoiler — that the deaths will be undone. That spoiler is the Wasp, the first female character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a part of the title of a movie. And because the Wasp dies right in those credits scenes, I said that Marvel couldn’t afford to kill off such an asset.

Since then, Comic-Con 2018 came and went, and Evangeline Lilly made a few comments about the Wasp’s involvement in Avengers 4. Lilly talked to RadioTimes, telling the site that the Wasp will be back for Avengers 4. “We will see her in Avengers 4,” she said. “Yes, yes.” She then added “according to IMDb anyway,” seemingly recognizing the spoiler.

This made me revisit some other things Lilly has said. As it turns out, the Avengers cast said some pretty crazy stuff in the past, well before some of the recent movies came out. And revisiting those statements shines a new light on old information now that we know what happens in Infinity War and Ant-Man 2.

For example, Lilly posted (via The Express) the following message on Instagram back in February, well before Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp were out in theaters:

I will appear in Avengers 4, not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.

That didn’t really mean anything back in February. In late April, the same quote has new meaning, as the Wasp is all of a sudden confirmed to have some role in the events that follow Infinity War. Read the same comment after Ant-Man 2, and it becomes even more interesting. The Wasp vanished during the Infinity War snap, but she’ll appear in Avengers 4. Yes, I’m aware of the fact that the Wasp might merely make an appearance in one of Doctor Strange’s travels in time. After all, why is everyone looking to send Ant-Man back to the Quantum Realm in the credits scenes of Ant-Man 2?

But wait, there’s more. In late June and early July interviews, Lilly confirmed she shot scenes with Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel — check this ET interview. Mind you, Captain Marvel is the hero that Nick Fury beeps in the Infinity War credits scenes, when half the world’s population vanishes, Fury included. So if the Wasp and Captain Marvel appear in the same scenes, it means Hope must be alive after the snap.

But wait, there’s even more… Lilly teased to NDTV that the new Avengers movies are a lot like a little show she used to be on ages ago: Lost. Per ComicBook, these comments were made last November:

You want me to tell you about the flash-forwards and flashbacks and flash-sideways? When I heard about Infinity War [and Avengers 4] and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.

There you have it. One more Avengers 4 hero, who’s not quite an Avenger (although she wants to be), just told us that the Infinity War ending is about to be rewritten, and many of those dead heroes will return to life.