Overwatch’s weirdest new hero is now live

Because life is just trolling now, Blizzard has taken a major departure from its usual script and released Hero 28 for Overwatch, a hamster in a giant mech suit called Wrecking Ball. I suppose that it’s difficult for a game with a genetically modified talking gorilla to ever get weirder, but Wrecking Ball’s lore, character and mechanics are a big departure from the rest of the heroes that this patch definitely feels special.

Anyway, Wrecking Ball just went live on the public servers thanks to a new update. As always, it’ll be two weeks until he’s available in Competitive, but anyone can log on and mess around with him in Quick Play as soon as you’ve downloaded the update.

Wrecking Ball isn’t the only addition in this patch. There’s also fixes to a bunch of heroes, most notably increased damage at range for McCree, Soldier, and Bastion. Pharah mains, your time of domination may be coming to an end. Sombra also has a rework, as her stealth and translocator abilities last forever. The full patch notes are below:

Wrecking Ball’s tinkering capabilities and iron-clad mech make him a formidable tank hero, capable of bowling through the front line of the opposition and causing mayhem in the back line. His primary weapon, Quad Cannons, are two sets of twin machine guns that shred enemies caught in their crosshairs. No team is too much for Wrecking Ball to engage against with his Adaptive Shield, which generates more health based on the number of enemies nearby. This shield makes him incredibly difficult to kill when he bulldozes into the fray and, once he starts to get low on health, also provides him the endurance to escape. The Roll ability allows Wrecking Ball to withdraw the mech’s robotic limbs, transforming it into a ball with increased movement speed. No obstacle can stand in Wrecking Ball’s way when he uses Grappling Claw, a short-range ability that grips the environment, letting him swing across terrain gaps or around corners to smash enemies. Grappling Claw also allows Wrecking Ball to reach top speed and ram into foes, dealing destructive damage and knocking them back. While airborne, the mech’s Piledriver ability causes Wrecking Ball to slam down from the air and knock his enemies off their feet.

When Wrecking Ball is at his strongest, he can use Minefield which flings mines onto the ground that deal a considerable amount of damage to enemies unfortunate enough to trigger them.

As with all new heroes, please note that Wrecking Ball’s release in Competitive Play will be delayed by two weeks.

GENERAL UPDATES

GENERAL

Added a note to Sombra’s Hero Information page about her ability to remove her own Translocator

Removed the Shield Generators Destroyed statistic from players’ Career Profiles

LOOKING FOR GROUP

Added a button that allows you to queue into the selected game mode once the group becomes full

Added a button to relist groups in the LFG browser when the group has empty role slots

HERO UPDATES

Developer Comments: The goal of these changes is to slightly reduce the impact of damage falloff on mid-range weapons. While assessing falloff mechanics across the board, weapons intended primarily for close-range combat benefited too greatly from lowering their falloff restrictions. We also normalized a couple of outliers in that Mei had a long-range travel time projectile with falloff applied and Widowmaker’s automatic fire did not have any.

GENERAL

Several heroes have received major changes to their damage falloff: Bastion Configuration: Sentry and Configuration: Recon – Minimum damage at max range increased from 30% to 50%. McCree Peacekeeper – Minimum damage at max range increased from 30% to 50% Mei Endothermic Blaster – Removed all damage falloff from her secondary fire projectile Soldier: 76 Heavy Pulse Rifle – Minimum damage at max range increased from 30% to 50% Widowmaker Widow’s Kiss – Now has damage falloff applied on her automatic primary fire (50% at max range)



HANZO

Developer Comments Hanzo’s new kit has proven to be a bit too powerful, especially his new Storm Arrows ability. We’re lowering the frequency that he can have this ability available to make it more reasonable to play around. STORM ARROWS Duration reduced from 6 to 5 seconds

Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds

SOMBRA

Developer Comments These changes allow Sombra to more easily play as an infiltrator and scout for her team, as well as give her time to pick and choose when to reveal herself to ambush her enemies. STEALTH Now lasts indefinitely

No longer can contest objectives while invisible

Enemy detection radius increased from 2 meters to 4 meters

Movement speed buff decreased from +70% to +50% TRANSLOCATOR Now lasts indefinitely

Can now be destroyed (has 5 health)

Radius reduced

MAP UPDATES

GENERAL

Developer Comments: In a previous patch we added a system to adjust the respawn rate of defenders in situations where attackers have a prolonged advantage in fights on final objectives. We’re just making this system a bit more aggressive to further reduce the duration of the long, drawn out fights that can occur when the defender spawns are so close to the action.

ASSAULT MAPS