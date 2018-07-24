If recent reports pan out, Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 9 exactly one month from today… and I couldn’t be less excited. It’ll undoubtedly be a terrific flagship phone with plenty of power and the most stunning display that has ever been found on a smartphone. But it’ll also feature a design that’s almost identical to last year’s Note 8 and nothing in the way of novel new features. In a nutshell, we’re looking at a repeat of the Galaxy S9 from earlier this year. It’s a great phone, but it’s terribly boring and sales have suffered tremendously as a result.

Thankfully, the trend with Samsung smartphones that formed this year is not a trend that will continue into 2019. In fact, Samsung appears set to turn things around almost immediately as the clock ticks over to the new year. Rumors suggest the next-generation Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ could be unveiled as soon as CES 2019, which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, January 8th. That would make January 7th press day, so we may be able to look forward to a huge Samsung Unpacked event on the 7th. And while the Galaxy S10 is already shaping up to be Samsung’s most exciting new smartphone in years, it’ll actually be more exciting than we can even imagine according to a cryptic message from one of the world’s top Samsung leakers.

The rumors and reports we’ve seen surrounding the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ so far already seem like a dream. While Samsung’s 2018 flagship smartphone lineup is boring and uninspired, the world’s top smartphone seller by volume will definitely turn things around in early 2019 when it unveils the Galaxy S10.

According to at least a dozen independent reports at this point, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup will feature a bold new design that almost completely eliminates the bezels above and below the Infinity display. The new almost-all-screen design will also reportedly feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded right in the display, which is something that BGR has been able to confirm with our own trusted sources. A new advanced triple-lens camera is said to be found on the back of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, while the larger phablet version of the phone is also rumored to have a dual-lens camera on the front for Portrait Mode selfies.

Beyond all those exciting new features, the Galaxy S10 series will be the first to include next-generation 7nm chipsets from the Qualcomm Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos lines. These chips will bring levels of performance and efficiency we’ve never seen before in Android devices. Additionally, new LPDDR5 RAM chips and UFS3.0 flash storage modules will further enhance performance compared to older generations of smartphones.

As if all that wasn’t exciting enough, one of the world’s most reliable sources of Samsung leaks posted a cryptic message on Twitter early Tuesday morning. The leaker didn’t offer any specifics in this particular tweet, but to say my interest is piqued is an understatement.

Ice Universe, who has for year been posting information about unreleased Samsung devices on Twitter and Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, had some new things to say on Tuesday. Most of his tweets pertained to Samsung’s next-generation GPUs, but we tackled those tweets in our earlier coverage. With regard to the Galaxy S10, Ice Universe had this to say:

Samsung will release a number of new mobile phones in China in the second half of the year to reinvigorate the Chinese market. The Galaxy S10 will be an epoch-making mobile phone that will have innovations you can't imagine. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 24, 2018

The translation is a bit odd from Ice Universe’s native Chinese, but the message it pretty clear. According to the leaker, whom we know to be a constant source of accurate inside information, the upcoming Galaxy S10 will usher in a new generation of smartphones “that will have innovations you can’t imagine.”

We already know about so many innovations that will be found in Samsung’s Galaxy S10. I covered most of them above, but there are even more leaked details you can read about in our earlier Galaxy S10 rumor roundup. And yet according to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10 will feature even more innovations that we cannot yet imagine. If that doesn’t get you excited about Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S10 smartphone, you’re not a technology fan at all.