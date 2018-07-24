Is Marvel giving us hints at its ‘Avengers 4’ title or just trolling us?

Avengers 4 is the most anticipated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’ll probably help Disney set new records next year when it launches. That’s because dozens of characters we cared about are gone, and we’re now waiting for the survivors to restore order to the universe by performing some time travel miracles.

But while we’ve been speculating on who lives and who dies after the events in Infinity War, Marvel has been trolling fans who hoped that the official title of Avengers 4 would be revealed last week at Comic-Con 2018.

The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, who are the directors on Civil War, Infinity War, and Avengers 4, appeared in a clip at Comic-Con to promote Syfy’s Deadly Class TV series (which they’re producing). While talking about the new show, the two apologized for not being able to make it to San Diego, saying that were busy working on “a little movie called Avengers [Beep].” Yes, a loud beep was used over the “title” of the movie, censoring it.

The duo then repeated the title, but, again, the beep sound obfuscated it, ComicBook reports. Lip-readers weren’t any luckier at trying to discern what they said, because, it turns out, they were talking gibberish. Of course. With that in mind, let’s travel back in time to late April and late June, which is when the title of the movie might have been leaked: Avengers: End Game.

Yes, that would make total sense considering what Doctor Strange tells Iron Man just before the former turns to ashes. We’re in the endgame now, the only version of the future in which the Avengers win, a version of the future that Doctor Strange steered us towards.

Where do we have this title from? Well, CosmicBookNews wrote on April 29th that it learned from a source that the name of the Infinity War sequel is End game — or Endgame:

It is someone who does work for Disney. I know his/her name and job title, and, of course, I shall say no more and won’t reveal the person’s identity.

But was that all troll?

Let’s fast-forward to late June when, out of the blue, cinematographer Trent Opaloch updated his resume online with this new feature film title: Avengers: End Game. Someone captured that moment:

Image Source: Screenshot

The “error” was then fixed:

Image Source: Screenshot

He also worked on Infinity War, Civil War, and The Winter Soldier. That means he’s not only privy to what happens, but he’s also more than familiar with Marvel and Disney’s desire for secrecy. You just don’t update your resume like that without approval, unless you’re trolling the audience.

There’s also a possibility that Disney did want to reveal the title of Avengers 4 back in early July, right around the launch of Ant-Man 2.

Let’s switch gears to an interview with the Russo brothers from early May, a period when speculation was rampant about what had just happened in Infinity War, and what the sequel might be called.

The Russos told Uproxx that the title of Avengers 4 would not be revealed “for a while.” When asked whether it’ll be announced after Ant-Man and the Wasp, they said that “we haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet.” Finally, when pressed about it, Joe said that the title isn’t spoken in Infinity War. And Doctor Strange does say “we’re in the endgame now,” which means no version of “endgame” can be in the title.

Anthony added that the title is “certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU — very well grounded.”

So there you have it, that’s all we know about the Avengers 4 title at this point, after Comic-Con. Whatever it is, it doesn’t seem to be End Game, and everyone at Marvel is trolling us.