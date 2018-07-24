Video imagines what an Apple Watch with a bigger display will look like

A trio of new iPhones isn’t the only big product release Apple has planned for September. Barring any unforeseen delays, Apple in two months will release a fourth-gen model of its vaunted Apple Watch, complete with a brand new design. Though the Apple Watch has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, with the addition of cellular connectivity and a revamped interface being two prime examples, the overall look and feel of Apple’s wearable has essentially remained unchanged. The next-gen Apple Watch, however, is poised to change that.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who has an impressive track record with respect to Apple rumors — the next-gen Apple Watch models will incorporate larger displays. Not to worry, the size of the watch casing will likely remain the same as Apple will reportedly increase the display size by reducing the size of the bezels. According to Kuo, the current 38mm Apple Watch will feature a 39.9mm display while the 42mm display will soon boast a display of 45.2mm.

With a new Apple Watch design on the horizon, the Concept Creator YouTube channel put out a new video which gives us an idea of what Apple’s next-gen wearable might look like. While the concept designs here certainly don’t feature an edgeless display, you can still appreciate the increased display as a result of the smaller bezels.

Earlier this month, some mockups of Apple’s rumored next-gen Apple Watch also hit the web. The photos below provide us with an ever better approximation as to what the new devices will look like. To wit, here’s an Apple Watch Series 3 pictured alongside a Series 4 mockup.

Some more detailed mockups can be viewed below.

Lastly, some other Apple Watch rumors we’ve seen claim that Apple’s next-gen wearable will feature longer battery life and improved water resistance. That said, it stands to reason that Apple Watch sales — which have increased consistently with each passing year — will rise significantly ahead of and throughout the busy holiday shopping season.