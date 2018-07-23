We dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale on Monday to find you all the best premium apps that are free for a limited time. We ended up finding nine particularly good ones that you’ll find listed below. Just remember that these sales could be over at any minute, so be sure to download them for free while you still can.

dB meter

Normally $1.99.

dBA Meter app well calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO. Measure sound SPL level/noise:

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level

-Average maximum SPL level

-Absolute maximum SPL level Graph histogram for (change in settings):

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level Additional features:

-Save measurements

-Upside down orientation to easy use. To reset maximum or average maximum – just tap on it.

You can self calibrate it in settings (range from -20.0dB to +20.0dB SPL)

Download dB meter

Sleep Sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

Download Sleep Sounds

Ruler – tape measure length

Normally $0.99.

New AR technology make easy to measure lenght on the fly with Ruler. Single measure ruler – draw one line with length.

Chain measure ruler – measure several lines one by one.

Perimeter measure ruler – several lines with close perimeter form last point to first. Colors – for separate different measures.

Download Ruler – tape measure length

FaceСrypt Plus Cyber Vault

Normally $6.99.

FaceCrypt – Safety First Secure and encrypt your valuable passwords, documents, bank account, credit card details and images on your iPhone with biometric facial recognition access and with industry-strength 128-bit data encryption; all in one easy to use application – Welcome to FaceCrypt. Cyber security threats make it imperative to keep your private information away from hacking and FaceCrypt provides you with the ultimate encrypted protected area in memory that only you will ever be able to access. Passwords, bank details, photos, documents, web browsing and any other information you need to protect – FaceCrypt is the only personal and business data app you will ever need. Features • Multiple access methods – Biometric Facial Recognition, Touch ID, Pattern and Password protection for personalized and customizable locking methods

• iProov Facial Recognition – the most secure biometric facial recognition system on the market today

• Optional pattern match and password protection – for further and additional security

• Choose Vault Boxes – select from a choice of box styles to manage passwords, photos, documents or customize with your own criteria

• Password generator – Automatically delivers strong and random passcodes as well as strength tests your current codes

• Industry strength and secure encryption – to protect your FaceCrypt data vault

• Embedded browser with autofill – securely surf and log on to your favourite websites

• Create, edit and maintain – documents, codes, files and images securely within our highly customizable data vault including Icon generator

• Full backup and restore – of your data vault without compromise to the encrypted content

• Unlimited entries – be assured of the usability and gain confidence like so many of our happy FaceCrypt users Vault Boxes • Passwords – powerful password manager tool, never lose your passwords again, simple customisable data fields + embedded browser with autofill • Cards & Credentials – store all your private files, credit cards, bank details, original documents, completely customisable data fields to create a database • Documents – import, create and store documents – no database • Photos & Videos – import, create and store all your private pictures • Notes – create private notes FaceCrypt is free to download and provides data vault service where user data (passwords, photos, videos, documents, notes) is stored in an encrypted way with useful features of password generator, icon creation tool and automatically backs up your encrypted vault to iCloud, so that in case of phone is lost or stolen, your encrypted vault can be easily and securely recovered by you . Users can try all of the vault features for free for five entries per vault drawer and can subscribe monthly for full access to all of the vault features for unlimited entries(renewed automatically). Get full access to vault features through :

Unlock unlimited vault entries – GBP 0.99 monthly • Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

• Your Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

• Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase

• Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable What the reviewers say: • New York Post – “FaceCrypt is on the forefront of burgeoning new trend that cyber experts say is starting to swell” • Cnet.com – “Apple’s fingerprint technology is pretty cool, but FaceCrypt blows it out of the water with #selfie security” • The Sun on Sunday – “App of the week!” • MailOnline – “FaceCrypt – one of the best 40 apps of the year (office category)”

Download FaceСrypt Plus Cyber Vault

Schulte Table

Normally $0.99.

Schulte table is a great app to improve your peripheral vision and speed reading.

This application has a long list of features such as in-depth customization, detailed statistics of the results and online leaderboards. Health benefits :

• speed up of the development of mental perception

• visual directional speed search movement.

• improve attention

• stability of vision

• discernment

• directed search capabilities The longer the practice, the shorter time needed to read the whole table. With in-depth practice, even the beginners can expand and accelerate reading and recognizing capability by vertical and horizontal expansion of vision. Ultimately these tables can be used to increase fast reading and attention. Each table is sorted by character or numeric order. How long should be needed to find all the characters or numbers in order?

The shorter the better. On average, a second per cell is excellent, i.e. 9 second for 9 cells, 25 second for 25 cells.

Download Schulte Table

Pro Mirror Cast for Toshiba TV

Normally $4.99.

Mirror your iOS devices to your Toshiba Smart TVs now is much easier than ever. With our application to stream to your Toshiba TVs. Following these steps: • Log in with your information • Create a broadcast to your Toshiba TV • Go to your upcoming broadcast and stream • Open youtube app on your Toshiba TV • Look up your livestream HAVE FUN!!

Download Pro Mirror Cast for Toshiba TV

Web Tools: Web Inspector

Normally $0.99.

Web Tools is a multifunctional tool for managing your websites. With Web Tools you can: Work with files, monitor the stability of your sites, manage the server and test new features. This is a must-have app for system administrators and web developers. Features:

• Utility for HTTP tests

• Reachability – Check sites availability by ip address

• Internet speed test The Web Tools application provides access to the most popular utilities that network administrators and web developers use on their computers. Web Tools has a simple, intuitive interface, through which you can configure your site in minutes and check its stability. The app is improved continuously. Its developers allow for customer opinions and modify the product offering new, more functional and handy versions. The app’s benefits go far beyond the above list. However, even those mentioned are enough to dismiss doubts, download the Web Tools to your smartphone and assess advantages from using them right now.

Download Web Tools: Web Inspector

Reminders Widget

Normally $1.99.

Add reminders to iOS built-in reminders app from notificatin center withou unlocking the device. Save time to look and scroll through all your tasks and reminders.

The app offers the following features:

– View due or over due reminders from all groups in one place

– View all lists reminders in one place

– Add reminders from Widget without unlocking device

– View each reminders group list by itself

– Switch between reminders groups

– Scroll to view all reminders in each group

– Sort reminders by name or due date

– Complete reminders

– Tap on reminder to open Reminders app

More features will be added based on customer’s feedback. Please try our “Week Cal Widget for iOS calendar” app that implements a week view of iOS calendar events in notification center.

Download Reminders Widget

Groovy – Travel Camera

Normally $1.99.

● 50% Off Launch Sale for a limited time

● #1 Photo & Video app in Korea Get the photo you’re looking for, even if you don’t own the equipment. A lot of beautiful photo filters created by professional photographers, be able to adjust filter levels, and get amazing effect by mix-up different filters. Your photo art creation will be fun and easy, sharing out with stunning effects on Instagram, Facebook etc. Enjoy your photo life with Groovy! ● Real-Time Camera Filters and Effects.

● 15 Professional Filters For Fabulous Results!

● Super Easy and Fast Editing Tools.

-Film,Dawn,Snowing,Antique,Exposure,Level,Shadow,Sharp,Balance and more.

● You can share your favorite photo for Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and your favorite social networks.

● Language Support - Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese (traditional and simplified).

Download Groovy – Travel Camera