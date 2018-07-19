Samsung won’t stop sending push notification ads and it’s driving Galaxy users crazy

With Galaxy S9 sales slumping, Samsung needs to find new ways to bring more consumers on board. To that end, the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 is sure to find an audience, but the company might be shooting itself in the foot with an archaic practice that isn’t going to make anyone want to buy a Galaxy phone. As reported by XDA-Developers earlier this week, Samsung is still bombarding Galaxy users with advertisements delivered via push notifications.

This isn’t the first time we’ve written about this — in fact, here’s a post from nearly three years ago covering the same topic. The fact that we’re still writing about this in 2018 is astounding, but the Samsung Push Service is alive and well, as XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach discovered this week while using his Galaxy S9.

On Tuesday, Weinbach received a notification on his Galaxy S9 offering him a $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S3. This wasn’t a special offer for Samsung device owners either — anyone can get the tablet for $449.99. So not only is the ad invasive (and pointless), but keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S4 could arrive any time now. Leaks and reports have been spreading rapidly over the past few weeks for Samsung’s next tablet, and yet Samsung is bugging its own paying customers with ads about a tablet that could be obsolete by the time it actually ships.

The good news is that you can disable the Samsung Push Service altogether if you’re sick of seeing these ads. You will need to use Android Debug Bridge (XDA-Developers has a guide here), but once you have the program installed, just open it up and run the following command to stop ads from appearing on your phone:

adb shell pm uninstall -k –user 0 com.sec.spp.push

It’s hard to believe this is necessary in 2018, especially as Samsung tries to overcome the enthusiasm gap between itself and Apple. That said, we’d be shocked if the Samsung Push Service didn’t ship with the Note 9.