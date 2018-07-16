New report seemingly confirms Galaxy Note 9’s exact launch date

The Galaxy Note 9 is the next big Android flagship to hit stores and a new report says you’ll be able to preorder it in mid-August, just a few days after Samsung’s press conference set to take place on August 9th in New York. The report firms up previous leaks and rumors that said the handset will be available in stores on August 24th.

It’s Korean news site Chosun that says in a new article the Galaxy Note 9 will be available for preorder in mid-August. The report mentions the same August 24th release date for the local market that we had heard in the past. A couple of stories from Korea and Poland also mentioned the same August 24th launch date for the handset.

Given that Samsung is unveiling the phone very early in August, it’s likely these dates are accurate. Samsung is looking to give the Galaxy Note 9 ample time to shine before this year’s iPhone X successors arrive.

If that August 24th date is accurate, the Note 9 will hit stores about three weeks earlier than its predecessor, which started selling on September 15th last year. Samsung will have about a month to make the most of Note 9 sales before heavy competition arrives from Apple. It’s likely that other international markets, including the US and multiple European countries, will get the Note 9 at the same time as Korea.

Apple this year will launch three iPhones that’ll feature the same design as last year’s model, including a new mid-range handset, and a Plus phone with a display that’s going to be even larger than the Note 9’s screen.

One other reason for Samsung to rush out a new flagship is the fact that Galaxy S9 sales haven’t met internal goals. But time will tell whether the Note 9 will make up for lost sales, as the new handset is supposed to offer a design similar to its predecessor, and specs in line with the Galaxy S9. In other words, it should be just as lackluster as the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Chosun doesn’t mention any prices for the flagship phone, but a report from Poland last week said the handset might be slightly more expensive than the Galaxy Note 8. A hands-on review from Russia a few weeks ago made the same claim.