2018 World Cup live stream: How to watch Belgium vs. England live

The penultimate game of the 2018 World Cup is going to be Belgium vs. England, the third-place playoff that pits the losers of the last round against each other. Both teams were very close to playing the game every team aims for, the final of the World Cup, but they couldn’t get past France and Croatia, respectively.

The game will be available on every TV network in the world that has been broadcasting World Cup 2018 matches for the past month. But if you don’t have cable you can still stream it live on your device, be it a smartphone, tablet, tv, or PC.

The game is a repeat of the June 28th England vs. Belgium matchup. Yes, these two teams faced each other in the last game of Group G, and a single goal was enough for Belgium to win the match and the group. At the time there wasn’t much at stake, as both teams were already qualified to reach the next stage. On Saturday, things will be a little different. They’re playing for the bronze medal this time around, and England surely wants a rematch.

The game kicks off at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT), which means some football fans will have to wake up pretty early to catch it.

Your best bet to watch the whole thing live online is Fox. Download the mobile app or go to FoxSportsGo.com to stream the match, but you’ll need access to a username and password for a pay TV service. Go to Telemundo instead, if you want Spanish coverage.

One other option would be to sign up for a TV streaming service, and there’s a pretty decent list of offers out there. Importantly, all of them offering you a free trial period. Some options are DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV — we’ve already told you all you need to know about these offers at this link. In fact, by combining free trials from all these services, you could have watched the entire tournament for free without getting a cable subscription.

If you’re an international football fan looking to stream the game online, then you’ll have to go with local TV stations, including BBC and ITV in the UK, or CTV and TSN in Canada. Or get a VPN service and then use the options above — check out this link for more information on how to stream live World Cup 2018 matches online.