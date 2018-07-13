Target has its own sale next week, a day after Amazon’s Prime Day

Add Target to the growing list of retailers that aren’t going to sit idly by, as Amazon hosts its fourth annual Prime Day event. eBay, Google, and Dell are just some of the companies that are hosting some sort of sale these days, with Dell going as far as labeling its events as “Black Friday in July” and “Cyber Week in July.”

It might not be as hot as Amazon’s Prime Day, but you should still check out Target’s sale, as the company is teasing plenty of deals, across product categories.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2018 sale kicks off on Monday, July 16th, and lasts for 36 hours. Target’s deals will be available on Tuesday, July 17th, according to CNET.

Here’s what you can expect on Target’s no-name, anti-Prime Day day:

Spend $100 on Target.com on July 17 and get a free six-month membership for same-day delivery, shopped by Shipt (nearly $50 in savings)

30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands

Sale on cookware, small appliances and floorcare

25 percent off beauty and personal care

Sale on select top toy brands

Spend $20, save $5 on books

30 percent off Target-exclusive kids’ home brands

Up to 30 percent off top Google products

Up to 30 percent off select baby gear

Free shipping on next-day Target Restock delivery orders on July 17

You know what should catch your tech eye immediately? That 30% discount on Google products, because it means you can get cheaper Home speakers and Chromecasts. And you know who won’t run Google deals, don’t you? Hint, it’s that retailer who’s hosting a Prime Day event to sell cheap Echos and Fire products.

On top of that, you should check out Target’s deal section too, which already lists several deals, including an iPhone X and iPhone 8 offer that nets you a free $100 Target gift card with each purchase. The deals will probably be updated by Tuesday, to include Target’s new promos listed above.