Did a beloved Avenger just tell us he’s still alive after dying in ‘Infinity War’?

With three Marvel movies under our belts this year, we now know that a bunch of Avengers are dead, following the mildly heart-breaking Infinity War massacre. I say mildly heart-breaking because the minute you see who’s vanishing before your eyes, you realize all those Avengers will appear in Marvel titles that were announced before Infinity War conquered the box office in late April. So they can’t just die.

Since then, we’ve received clear hints that the sacrificed heroes aren’t as dead as Marvel execs would like us to believe, and many of them will be returning back to life next year. In fact, we know for a fact that the action in an upcoming Marvel film takes place minutes after Avengers 4 concludes, starring a dead Avenger.

But wait, it gets even better than that. Another beloved Avengers character, the one that started everything and brought all the heroes together, may have just told us he’s alive and well after Infinity War.

He only appeared in the credits scenes, but Nick Fury is crucial to Infinity War. That’s because he’s the one to call Captain Marvel to the rescue, and he manages to pull it off just in time for the snap. In fact, he turns to dust as he’s pinging her. Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), is, of course, the man who spearheaded the Avengers initiative. And it’s him who either spoiled the fact that he’s alive after Avengers 4 — therefore most of our favorite heroes are also among the living — or he trolled us massively, like the “bad motherfucker” that he is.

Check it — Jackson posted the following sequence of photos on Instagram, because nobody can stay away from Instagram these days, especially movie stars:

We’re shown a bunch of props for his Fury character. Like the “bad motherfucker” card. And the facial hair. And Fury’s scar. And his eye-patch. But it’s not the pics we’re interested in, although they’re also useful. What Jackson’s Instagram post reveals is that he’s in Watford, United Kingdom. He must be shooting on location for a Marvel movie.

Is it Captain Marvel? It might be, but that seems highly unlikely. That’s probably the movie where we’ll see how he got that scar in the first place.

The action takes place in the 90’s as the main point of the film is to introduce Captain Marvel. And Jackson will be rejuvenated with the help of CGI. If you saw Ant-Man and the Wasp, you’ve probably seen that technique in action in the scenes where young Michael Douglas and young Michelle Pfeiffer appeared.

But shooting for Captain Marvel ended July 6th. Jackson posted the pics on Instagram on July 11th.

You know what Marvel movie is set in London? It’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which happens to be the Marvel title I was referring to before. This is the movie set minutes after the conclusion of Avengers 4, according to Marvel’s official timeline. So Spider-Man is very much alive.

And from the looks of it, Nick Fury is very much alive as well. So is he going to tutor young Spider-Man going forward? We do know that an Avengers character will appear in the movie, just like Iron Man did in the first Spider-Man flick. And we do know that it’s not going to be Doctor Strange.

On the other hand, Jackson isn’t credited for Spider-Man 2 yet. If he’s indeed in the movie, we don’t expect it to be confirmed by Marvel until much later down the road.