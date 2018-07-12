Purported Galaxy Note 9 poster leak gives us our best look at Samsung’s next flagship

If you’re in search of a brand new Android flagship this fall, the Note 9 should make your shortlist. The phone will look a lot like the previous Note model and it’ll mostly sport the same specs as the Galaxy S9 phones. How do we know all that? Well, Samsung phones are hardly well-kept secrets, and we’ve already witnessed a wide variety of reports that spoiled all the mysteries of this phone. As we get closer to Samsung’s Unpacked press conference on August 9th, we’re bound to see even more Note 9 leaks… like this one.

There’s no way to confirm the authenticity of the image, but considering what we already know about the phone, I’d say it’s safe to say this is the real thing. Also, the fact that Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung leaker, posted it on Twitter is one more reason to trust it.

The poster may show just the back side of the phone, but it’s enough to reveal plenty of details.

First of all, the ports at the bottom are exactly what we expected. From left to right, we’ve got the S Pen slot, speaker grille, microphone, USB-C charging port, and 3.5mm headphone jack — no, Samsung isn’t about to get courageous anytime soon.

The S Pen stylus resting atop the phone comes in a different color than the handset, a shade of yellow that reminds us of Samsung’s teaser image for its August 9th media event. The new S Pen is supposed to pack Bluetooth connectivity and a battery of its own.

Moving up, we can see the Samsung logo resting right below the fingerprint sensor, which is located in a central position under a horizontal dual-lens rear camera. It all matches previous rumors.

Finally, the rear panel is made of glass that curves at the edges, no real surprises there, and the color seems to be some sort of purple or blue. So, in a nutshell, the biggest changes on this year’s Note 9 appear to be a Bluetooth equipped S Pen with a color that doesn’t match the phone, and more powerful specs like the Galaxy S9.