Dell is having a Cyber Week sale event after Dell’s ‘Black Friday in July’

A few days ago, Dell announced its Black Friday in July sales promo, right in time to compete against all the other sales happening at this time of year. Obviously, Amazon’s Prime Day event, taking place next Monday and Tuesday, is the biggest thing in retail this summer.

But you know what follows Black Friday, whether it’s in July or November? That’s right, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week. And that’s what Dell has in mind for the upcoming week. By the way, Dell’s Cyber Monday is what Amazon will call Prime Day.

Cyber Week in July doorbusters will be available at 11:00 AM ET from July 16th through July 20th, and the entire Cyber Week event will be available through July 23rd.

Here’s what to expect from Dell’s Cyber Week in July in July event — some of these deals will be similar to last week’s promos, while some are brand new:

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 – $179.99 (Save $50) – Doorbuster starts July 16, 11:00 AM ET

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 – $349.99 (Save $130)

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 – $179.99 (Save $50) – Available July 16 through July 22

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 – $549.99 (Save $130)

Dell G3 15 – $679.99 (Save $70)

Dell G5 15 – $1049.99 (Save $200) – Doorbuster starts July 16, 11:00 AM ET

Alienware 15 $1,399.99 (Save $750) – Doorbuster starts July 18, 11:00 AM ET

Desktops

Dell Inspiron Small Desktop – $249.99 (Save $160) – Doorbuster starts July 16, 11:00 AM ET

Dell Inspiron Desktop – $399.99 (Save $100)

Dell Inspiron Desktop – $499.99 (Save $150) – Doorbuster starts July 20, 11:00 AM ET

Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Touch – $449.99 (Save $130) – Doorbuster starts July 16, 11:00 AM ET

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop – $699.99 (Save $150) – Doorbuster starts July 17, 11:00 AM ET

XPS Tower – $999.99 (Save $100)

Alienware Aurora $1,199.99 (Save $510) – Doorbuster starts July 18, 11:00 AM ET

Monitors and TVs

Dell 22 Monitor – S2218H – $119.99 (Save $80)

Dell 24 Ultrathin Monitor – S2419HM – $199.99 (Save $100) – Doorbuster starts July 9, 11:00 AM ET

Dell 24 Monitor – S2417DG – $379.99 (Save $190 and get $100 Dell Promo eGift Card) – Doorbuster starts July 16, 11:00 AM ET

Dell 27 Monitor – S2719H – $219.99 (Save $110 and get $50 Dell Promo eGift card) – Available July 20, 11:00 AM ET

Alienware 25 Monitor – AW2518HF – $339.99 (Save $160 and get $100 Dell Promo eGift Card) – Doorbuster starts July 18, 11:00 AM ET

50-inch Vizio 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV – $439.99 (Get $250 Dell Promo eGift Card)

55-inch LG 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV – $569.99 (Save $130 and get $150 Dell Promo eGift Card)

65-inch Samsung Curved 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV – $1,047.99 (Save $150)

70-inch Vizio 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV – $1,099.99 (Save $100 and Get $300 Dell Promo eGift Card)

Accessories

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom – $59.99 (Save $40)

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker – $59.99 (Save $120) – Doorbuster starts July 17, 11:00 AM ET

Sony Wireless Headphones – $98 (Save $30)

Vizio SmartCast 36-inch Sound Bar System – $219.99 (Save $30 and get $50 Dell Promo eGift Card)

iRobot Roomba 614 Robotic Vacuum – $299 (Save $50)

DJI Spark FLy More Combo Mini Drone – $549.99 (Save $50)

The full ad scan for Dell’s consumer sales is available at this link. Meanwhile, the ad covering the small business side of things is available here.