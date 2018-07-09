We’re starting off the week with a fantastic roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are currently available as free downloads. There’s no telling when these sales will end though, so be sure to grab anything that looks appealing right away.

Normally $2.99.

* THE MOST SOPHISTICATED MEME MAKER/MEME GENERATOR APP FOR INSTAGRAM MEMES OUT THERE * Ever wanted to create your own memes for Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr or Facebook?

Ever been in need of a meme generator, that fulfills all your needs and goes way beyond what other meme generators provide? With Memeslay it is now easier than ever to make your own memes! ***** FEATURES ***** – text memes

– image memes (with many different layouts to choose from)

– video memes

– change background color

– change image dimensions

– change text width

– change font size

– align text to left, right or center

– countless preset memes to choose from

– increase/decrease distance between meme content and image border

– add your own personal watermark

– hide other people’s watermark (you can put your own watermark with a background color on top of other watermarks to hide theirs) Memeslay is the perfect app, if you want to spice up your social media accounts. Maybe you have your own Instagram page dedicated to creating funny, relatable or simply beautiful memes. Or maybe you just thought about creating a meme about a friend of yours to have a laugh. Either way Memeslay has your back! DOWNLOAD NOW TO CREATE YOUR FIRST MEME !

Falley Down

All character upgrade in-app purchases are currently free

Falley Down is an intense dropping game. How far can you descend? Tap, Tap, Tap to elevate the ball whilst the various obstacles pass by. Once the path is clear, drop as fast as you can collecting the green point rings to add point to your score. Patience will be required in some areas as the obstacles move in different speeds and motions. Challenge friends with social posts and through GameCenter.

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Rolling Bolts – Logic Puzzles

$0.99 in-app purchase to remove ads is currently free

The Rolling Bolts puzzle game will have your head spinning. Rolling Bolts is a game that requires both the left and right side of your brain, but won’t leave you with a headache. You can play for a few minutes and still have your brain active instead of just wasting time. CHALLENGE YOUR BRAIN

Swipe and turn hexagon shaped bolts and match the colors. EUROPEAN ART INSPIRED DESIGN

Clear and beamy colors and shapes inspired by European art. 60 LEVELS INCLUDED

Five seasons packed with challenging and fun levels, where each season is associated with a city. BONUS LEVELS

Collect as many coins you can within 30 seconds on the fun and bouncy bond levels. The founder of Rolling Bolts is the music producer Erik Lidbom who has wrote and produced songs for major artists in Asia, and sold over 45 millions world wide.

Page: English Grammar Checker

Normally $3.99.

Ginger ‘… allows users to send better texts and higher quality writing’ – **Techcrunch**

Start writing better and faster with Ginger’s revolutionary writing app! Ginger’s writing app offers you a better way to write in English. Get everything you need to quickly compose high-quality text that amplifies your message, everywhere you write.

Tap into Ginger’s powerful editing tools to quickly review your text for any grammar, spelling and punctuation issues with the world’s leading proofreader. **SMART SPELL CHECKER**

Ginger’s spell checker is like nothing you have seen before! Unlike other spell checkers, Ginger’s spell check will not interfere with your writing. Simply finish typing what you want to write, see our suggestions and choose whether you want to accept them or not. No muss, no fuss. **ADVANCED GRAMMAR CHECK & SYNONYMS **

Try writing ‘He wants his teddy BARE’ in Ginger – see what happens! Ginger is the only writing and editor app that knows how to correct your grammar quickly and efficiently. After you have perfected your grammar with our proofreader – improve your vocabulary with our thesaurus and find new ways to express yourself. GINGER PAGE FEATURES

• Advanced sentence rephrasing – Discover alternative ways to write your text.

• Personal Dictionary – Add slang, names, locations and other words for a personalized Ginger writing experience.

• US/UK dialect – Choose to express yourself with either US or UK English

• Quick share – Quickly share your text to your favorite apps.

• Translator — Translate between more than 50 different languages.

• Contextual Synonyms and Definitions.

• Phrase of the Day – Get fun tips to spice up your English, share them with your friends!

• Text Reader – Human voice text to speech.

• Favorites – Use Ginger Cloud to sync across devices and save templates to reuse later.

• Share your text – Easily export your text to any writing or social app.

• Optimized for Tablet workflow – Special 2 pane view Install Ginger Page writing app today and start expressing yourself better TODAY!

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event or iPhone calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

Reading Habit

Normally $0.99.

– Read 3000 to 6000 word articles curated to your personal interests

– Easy to use

– Save articles for later

– Share articles with friends

– Revisit articles you’ve read Everyone knows they should read more, but it’s hard! You’ve got to decide what you want to read about, where to read about it, and after scrolling through an endless feed of headlines on some website, you’ve turned back social media… We believe that modern technology has created an unhealthy addiction to instant gratification, and we aim to reverse those effects by providing a platform for everybody to do a bit of real reading every day. Reading Habit is an app that curates quality long-form articles from the web. We make it easy to read about the things you’re interested in – with just one tap, you’ll find yourself immersed in one of our curated long-form articles, from biographies, case studies, commentaries and more. Let us take away the stress of finding that perfect article, so that you can spend more time reading! There are many benefits to reading consistently, and by reading just one article a day, you’ll find improvements to your: – Focus and concentration

– Memory

– Communication skills

– Analytical thinking

– Knowledge base So what are you waiting for? Start reading today!

Film Cam – Film Born Quick Cam

Normally $2.99.

Film Cam is a type of light instant cameras and film, analog disposable Camera, Mimicking various vintage film tones, each of your photos will be unique, Automatic exposure measurement and filter combinations, This helps capture the perfect photo every time, We want the photos to be surprise to you, more than 150 kinds of random filters, easy to use, you just focus on photography, the other to us! + PROFESSIONAL FILM CAMERA

+ Light leaks themes, photographer favorite.

+ More date watermark styles.

+ Viewfinder switching mode.

+ More camera styles.

+ Stylish frames.

+ Custom date.

+ Editing tools.

DJ Record Screen Music & Voice

Normally $0.99.

#DJ30 allows users to make a DJ mix that records the screen along with your audio and voice(optional) in the app. Just pick two songs from your music library, hit record, and show off your DJ skills! FEATURES -Can record the screen including your voice, audio, and even your face

-Can broadcast screen live using Periscope or Mobcrush

-Choose from over ten different sound effects

-Comes with easy to learn DJ tools

-Choose from three different recording times

-Choose from three different themes

-Save your screen recordings to your photo library

-Share screen recordings with anyone

-Edit screen recordings

Jet Ball 2

Normally $0.99.

The next generation of Arkanoid.

140 perfect levels of hardcore bricks breaking!

Collect coins from shining bricks to unlock all levels and get more lives.

