SNK celebrates 40th birthday by revisiting the golden age of video games

SNK, in honor of its 40th anniversary, is bringing a lineup of old-school, pixelated goodness to the Nintendo Switch this fall in the form of a little more than a dozen titles — like Ikari Warriors and Psycho Soldier — from the golden age of arcade gaming. That anniversary collection of games is coming to the Switch on November 13 in the U.S. and three days later in Europe.

“The arcade comes home in this amazing collections from the earliest titles in SNK’s illustrious catalog,” reads the description box accompanying the announcement trailer on YouTube, which can be viewed below. “Celebrating 40 years of titles that changed the landscape of arcade and console libraries across the world, available for the first time in one collection! Pixel-perfect and chocked full of special features like saving anywhere and rewind, all with an enormous gallery of rare and detailed production notes and materials. Take the arcade with you wherever you go with the definitive early SNK arcade collection! Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 13!”

More titles will be announced, and you can pre-order the already-confirmed titles now here. A limited edition package includes the anniversary collection for the Switch, plus a 40th Anniversary Art Collection hardcover art book, a soundtrack and collector’s box.

You can get a sense of the excitement from some of the comments on that video — “When I see crystalis as a thumbnail for a Nintendo video. I lose my mind with excitement.” And “Being able to play Crystalis again makes this worth every cent!”

Other games listed in the trailer that will apparently be part of the package include Vanguard, Athena, Alpha Mission, Street Smart and more.

In related but non-Switch news, meanwhile, SNK also has plans to release the Neo Geo mini this summer. It first made its debut in 1990, and this console will boast a 3.5-inch display, so you can get your retro gaming fix with no need for a TV or monitor. It will also include 40 titles from the Neo Geo system like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury and Metal Slug.

From a description by SNK, “The design of the NEOGEO mini is based on the original nostalgic arcade cabinet, and will feature a joystick style controller, stereo speakers, and a 3.5 inch display, meaning the games can be enjoyed with no need to connect to a TV or monitor!”

There will also be a USB cable-compatible power supply, and you’ll also be able to save or load games by pressing the “start” and “select” buttons at the same time during the game via the settings screen.