Were you too busy stuffing your face full of grilled meat and beer yesterday to check out our roundup of great paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? Well there are still a few freebies in that post if you want to go back and grab them while you can, but we’ve got a fresh new roundup for you today as well. Check out today’s top temporarily free apps below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Don’t call me

Normally $1.99.

Don’t call me blocks calls you want to avoid. Tired of spam calls or annoying telemarketing? This app is for you. Features: • Import and block contacts right from your contact list.

• Block a range of numbers (i.e. from 02 123 0000 to 02 123 9999) really useful for blocking telemarketing companies.

• Call blocking on/off.

• Calls will be identified/ blocked by the app even when is fully closed.

• Unlimited numbers

• 100% privacy protection (all info reminds in your phone only)

• No log-in.

• No In-app purchases.

• No ads.

Download Don’t call me

i2Reader

Normally $0.99.

i2Reader is an innovative and award-winning eBook reader! Among the features: – Support of EPUB (DRM-free), PDF, RTF, HTML, FB2, MOBI, DOC and plain text formats;

– Customizable styles;

– Dictionary support (starDict format) for quick word lookup;

– Extremely user-friendly interface;

– One-way built-in FTP server to upload books and dictionaries to i2Reader;

– One-way built-in Web server to upload books and dictionaries from your computer;

– Support for cross-platform Calibre tool to upload books to i2Reader;

– Custom-made PDF rendering engine that reformats the text from PDFs for easier reading on the iPhone screen;

– Autoscroll;

– Auto-hyphenation;

– Display and save of inline images in the books;

– Integrated Web browser to quickly download books from the Internet;

– Bookmarks;

– Table of Contents;

– Landscape and fullscreen modes;

– Book groups.

Download i2Reader

Text Only Post for Instagram

Normally $1.99.

With over 10,000 installs, Text Only is the awesomely simple editor to fulfill your text-only post writing needs.

Download Text Only Post for Instagram

Visual Math 4D

Normally $1.99.

Visual Math 4D is a graphical calculator that allows you to visualize and solve your mathematical equations. It supports various types of equations, such as spherical, parametrical, polar and cartesian equations, which can be visualized in 2D and 3D. Supported features:

– vectors & matrices

– complex numbers

– truth- and value tables

– trigonometrical and hyperbolic functions

– logarithmic functions

– logical operators like XOR and NAND

– piecewise-defined functions

– definite integral

– n-th derivations

– statistical functions

– physical and mathematical constants with units

– plot cartesian functions with intersections

– plot polar- and spherical functions

– plot parametrical equations

– plot complex functions (draw real part & imaginary part)

– animate variables

– share content with other apps

– touch gestures

– graph legend (min/max)

– and many more…

Download Visual Math 4D

Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet

Normally $0.99.

Beautiful and strong abs within 30 days! These exercises are designed for 30 day challenge with 4 workouts per day. The number of workouts and time, required for performing an exercise, will increase each day. Following simple instructions to them and most properly performing all the techniques, You will have a strong, balanced core that is necessary for both health and any physical activity. In our app You will find a specially designed program, as well as all the necessary instructions that will help You form Your abs.

Namely:

• Workout routines that do not require special equipment

• You can do the exercises both at home and in the gym

• Workout plan designed for 30 days

• Detailed recommendations for each workout

• The image of the athlete that allows You to perform the exercise correctly

• Reminders about workout.

• Body Mass Index Calculator

• Fat-Burning Diet

• 7 Min Daily Workout for Abs Do not deny Yourself the pleasure of achieving a perfect abs!

Download Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet

Guess the Gamer

Normally $1.99.

The most UNIQUE and CREATIVE gamer quiz in the market. Put your childhood games to the ultimate memory test. Tons of classic games, hours of playful nostalgia. Use your noggin’ to guess each game puzzle from a classic game you love and cherish. Instant satisfaction after each successful solve! Complete each level to advance to the final battle. Stuck? Use hints when you simply “can’t even”. Flip the screen, scramble the letters or ask a friend – when all else fails. Our gamer quiz is fun, creative, unconventional, overly-simple, brilliantly-hard, unusually silly, game-tastic, and most importantly, challenging. HINTS:

– Magic Fill

– Remove Letters

– Auto Solve FEATURES:

– Free to Play (with in-app purchases)

– Minimal Advertisements

– Promotes Creative Thinking

– 100 Levels of Pure Game Teasers

– Picture Puzzles Try your hand at these nostalgic gamer puzzles. Try to think back to your favorite console. Was it NES, N64 or Playstation? It doesn’t matter, we have a little something for everyone! Use your brain and go back to your childhood. Forget about your job, your homework, and outdoor activites. Step into a world of power-ups and princess saving missions! Another wonderful game from the good folks at HYPER! Interactive. Download Guess the Gamer, today!

Download Guess the Gamer

AirDisk Pro

Normally $1.99.

AirDisk Pro allows you to store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. AirDisk Pro features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. — KEY FEATURES —

– DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML

– MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask.

– HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected.

– FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder.

– FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you.

– EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes File Sharing.

– TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device.

– IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library.

– PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Use your fingerprint to unlock AirDisk with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

– CLOUD SERVICES SUPPORT

iCloud Drive, Dropbox & Google Drive.

– UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. — AUDIO PLAYER —

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask. — VIEWABLE FORMATS —

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Download AirDisk Pro