The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in July 2018

Last month we talked about how outrageously top-heavy the lineup of Netflix additions was, but that has been totally flipped on its head in July. Other than Jurassic Park and Gone Baby Gone, there are very few legitimate blockbusters this month. Even the Netflix originals are relatively obscure, save for Orange is the New Black and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which Netflix acquired from Crackle back in 2017 for an obscene amount of money.

So this list took a bit longer to put together than some of the others have in the past, but there are plenty of intriguing shows and movies being added to the streaming service this month. I’m not sure how Her has held up over the years, but it was fascinating when it came out. And I always watch Swordfish when it comes on TV.

There are a few other well-reviewed movies on the list, as well as an odd one: Extinction. This movie has a solid cast and an interesting premise, but has been sitting on a shelf for years. We’ll finally see it this month.

Finding Neverland (July 1st)

Jurassic Park (July 1st)

Swordfish (July 1st)

Blue Valentine (July 5th)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (July 6th)

Gone Baby Gone (July 12th)

An Education (July 22nd)

Extinction (July 27th)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (July 27th)

Her (July 29th)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in July, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.