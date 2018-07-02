PlayStation Vue increasing price of all plans by $5 at the end of July

Just days after AT&T announced that all of its DirecTV Now streaming packages would see their price bumped up by $5, Sony has shared eerily similar news with PlayStation Vue subscribers. Starting July 24th, 2018, all PS Vue multi-channel plans will increase in price by $5. This includes the Access, Core, Elite and Ultra plans.

Current subscribers won’t see the new price reflected in their bills until after July 31st, but everyone will be paying $5 more starting at the end of the month. Add-ons and standalone channels are not affected though.

“At PlayStation, we are always evaluating the PS Vue service to ensure we are providing a compelling value to our customers,” explained Dwayne Benefield, head of PlayStation Vue, in a PS Blog post on Monday. “Unfortunately, we must increase the price of our multi-channel plans to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment, and news.”

Sony ensures subscribers that they will continue to have access to five simultaneous streams, cloud-based DVR, and multi-view on PS4, as well as one of the most loaded channel lineups on the market. The only difference is that they’ll be paying more for access to all of those features without getting anything new.

That said, Benefield notes at the end of the post that there are “plans to add more broadcast stations and content that resonates with fans, as well as ongoing feature enhancements.” So if PlayStation Vue is your internet TV streaming platform of choice, you will continue to see the service improve as the price goes up.