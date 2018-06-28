Amazon’s new Show Mode turns your Fire HD tablet into an Echo Show

Amazon’s Echo Show is something of a niche device, slapping a display on an Echo equipped with Alexa, but starting next month, you won’t have to actually buy an Echo Show to take advantage of its unique features. On Thursday, the retail giant announced a new feature for Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets called Show Mode, which turns the tablet into a hands-free Echo Show with a full-screen display that responds to Alexa voice commands.

Rolling out on July 2nd, Show Mode will be a free update delivered to all current generation Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets. In Show Mode, you can ask Alexa to see the news, check the weather, view camera feeds, make a video call, or play music from your favorite streaming service. In other words, your tablet is now an Echo.

Complementing Show Mode is a brand new device called the Show Mode Charging Dock, which is a charging station compatible with the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets. It comes with a case and an adjustable stand, and magnets on the case make it easy to slot the tablet in for charging while creating an easy viewing angle.

“Last year, we introduced Alexa hands-free on the Fire HD 10 and customers are loving it—in fact, the Fire HD 10 is now our highest-rated Fire tablet,” said Kevin Keith, General Manager, Amazon Devices. “We’re now taking that Alexa experience one step further with Show Mode and the Show Mode Charging Dock. Place your tablet into the dock and it transforms into a more immersive Alexa experience—just ask to see the weather, news, a TV show, make a video call, and more; pick up your tablet from the dock to access your favorite apps, books, and websites. It’s a whole new way for customers to use and enjoy their Fire tablets.”

For a limited time, you can preorder a Fire HD 8 Show Mode Charging Dock for $34.99 (regular $39.99) or a Fire HD 10 Show Mode Charging Dock for $49.99 (regular $54.99). They begin shipping on July 12th.