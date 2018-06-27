It’s official: Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th

Samsung on Wednesday sent invitations to the media for its next Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on August 9th in New York City. The company doesn’t typically invite the press to events so far in advance, and it’s unclear why Samsung chose to announced its next press conference so far in advance. What is clear, however, is the event will play host to Samsung’s upcoming new products for the second half of 2018. As has been rumored for months now, that new product line is likely to include the company’s next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9.

Like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the upcoming new Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be a spitting image of last year’s Galaxy Note 8. The phone will feature the same Infinity display design as its predecessor, though the bezels above and below the screen are expected to be marginally thinner than the bezels on the Galaxy Note 8. Around back, the fingerprint sensor has been relocated to the area beneath the dual-lens rear camera, rather than next to it.

As far as specs are concerned, we can expect components that are nearly identical to the ones inside Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The US version of the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, while a global edition will be powered by the latest version of Samsung’s own Exynos processor. The cameras on the Galaxy Note 9 are likely to be the same sensors used on the Galaxy S9+, though there is chatter that suggests Samsung’s newly announced ISOCELL Plus may be integrated into the phone. This would result in even better lowlight camera performance, but it’s possible that the new tech will debut on next year’s Galaxy S10 rather than the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung is also expected to launch a new smartwatch at its Unpacked press conference on August 9th. Dubbed the Samsung Gear S4, the device is expected to run the Android-based Wear OS operating system rather than Samsung’s Tizen software, which powers the current-generation Galaxy S3.

A copy of the graphic from Samsung’s Unpacked event invitation can be seen below.