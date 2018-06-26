I think Blizzard just fixed ‘Overwatch’

Overwatch is doing remarkably well for a two-year-old multiplayer game that relies on people being civil to strangers online. It recently hit 40 million users, new maps and heroes are still pouring out of Blizzard’s studios for no extra cost, and the Overwatch League pro tier is starting to find its legs.

But at the casual level, there are persistent problems that have still existed since the beginning that have nothing to do with mechanical gameplay. Overwatch relies on having a balanced team comp for the game to work well, but getting that hallowed 2/2/2 setup with a bunch of strangers has been a problem since the game first launched. In the latest update, however, Blizzard has rolled out a whole new way of finding teams and finding games that just might fix all of the problems.

The biggest new feature in a huge patch that went live this afternoon is called Looking for Group. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a browser where you can find a group to play Quick Play or Competitive before queuing for games. Most importantly, it also allows groups to assemble based on what role each person wants to play, and once you get into game, it locks players into those roles. If you sign up to play healer, you can switch around between different healers, but you can’t jump off to DPS or tank.

This is a seismic change in how people play Overwatch. Oftentimes, players have a ‘main’ hero from each category, and people will flex around between different roles in the middle of a game to find a strategy that works. With role restrictions, that’s not possible any more; if you need a Moira to counter someone but neither of the people playing healer can play her well, you’re out of luck.

But on the flip side, you can be guaranteed that you’re going to have a proper team comp, and based on my incredibly limited experience with Looking for Group so far, people who bother to queue for a team are much more willing to play properly, communicate, and generally do all the things that make Overwatch fun.

The full patch notes — which include some massive changes like a complete Symmetra overhaul and major changes to Horizon Lunar Colony — are below.

Endorsements Acknowledge your fellow Overwatch players’ positivity with endorsements! Recognize commendable behavior for players exhibiting sportsmanship, being a good teammate, or for shot calling. Commend players who lead you to victory, put the team’s needs above their own, or exhibit humility in victory or grace in defeat. Endorsements are readily available to view on Career Profiles, the Groups menu, and more so you can tell at a glance the types of players you’re playing with. Those who consistently maintain a high endorsement level will receive periodic rewards, while those who display negative behavior or accrue suspensions will lose their endorsements.