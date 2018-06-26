We finally know how Disney chose which Avengers to kill in Infinity War

Two months have passed since Thanos killed so many Avengers in Infinity War, which means this doesn’t count as a spoiler anymore. You either saw the movie, or you heard what happened. If not, tough luck.

At the time, we speculated that, no matter what Marvel and Disney tell us, the departed will come back to life. After all, many of the Avengers that died in the movie will have to be revived for all the other Marvel movies that will probably take place well after the action in Infinity War. But it wasn’t clear how Marvel chose who lived and who died. Guess what, we’ve got an official answer on the matter.

Speaking to io9, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did offer an explanation.

I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with Avengers 4, which you don’t usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math. And realize it’s the original Avengers that are left.

This was, of course, a theory floating around after Infinity War’s cruel ending was revealed.

We’ve got the original team scattered through the galaxy that has to fix what Thanos has done. In fact, I’ll venture out a guess and say that if any Avengers do die for good in Avengers 4, it’s going to be heroes from the original roster.

io9 also talked to Feige about a massive marketing problem the next Avengers movies will have. Marvel and Disney will somehow have to pretend the next movies do not feature any of the dead cast members and dissimulate the timeline of events.

Feige told io9 that dead characters like Black Panther can’t show up in trailers for Avengers 4.

When asked about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man sequel title revelation, Feige tried to suggest that the action in Far From Home might not necessarily happen after Avengers 4.

“Well, when does that movie take place?” Feige asked. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

Sure, Marvel could play with the timeline like that for any of the upcoming movies that star dead Avengers, especially when it comes to marketing the films.

However, we already know that Spider-Man 2 is happening after the events in Avengers 4. Feige said as much last year:

So much happens in [the third and fourth Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?. So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about. It was purposefully done like [that]. Like how the events of Captain America: Civil War impacted Peter as he was dropped off by Tony and expected to go back to continue his sophomore year, how the hell are the events of Infinity War and Untitled [Avengers] going to affect him as he, yes, goes back to his junior year?

In other words, Spider-Man will be resurrected. And if that happens, then the original Avengers will bring back to life everyone and defeat Thanos.