The 7 best deals of day one of the Steam Summer Sale

Ah yes, it’s sunburn and BBQ season, which means it’s time yet again for the PC gaming overlords at Valve to open the floodgates of low prices, and boy oh boy are there plenty of publishers who have jumped on board. The Steam Summer Sale just kicked off, and even though it’s only the first day, there’s plenty of discounts that deserve your attention.

Everything from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to Fallout 4 has gotten the price-slashing treatment, so prepare your wallet for pure carnage. Here are the top seven sales you should be looking at.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – $19.99 (normally $29.99)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.79 (normally $59.99)

GTA Online: The Doomsday Heist Now Available. The risks are colossal, the enemies all but unstoppable… but the rewards are mouth-watering and a massive adrenaline spike is absolutely guaranteed. Assemble your crew for the biggest Online adventure yet, across 3 sprawling acts.

Squad – $23.99 (normally $39.99)

Squad is a 50 vs 50 multiplayer first-person shooter that aims to capture combat realism through communication and teamplay. Major features include vehicle-based combined arms gameplay, large scale environments, base building, and integrated positional VoIP for proximity talking & radio.

Dead Cells – $11.99 (normally $19.99)

Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, metroidvania action-platformer. You’ll explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle… assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99 (normally $14.99)

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or select songs from your own MP3 collection!

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition – $29.99 (normally $59.99)

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, welcome you to the world of Fallout 4 – their most ambitious game ever, and the next generation of open-world gaming.