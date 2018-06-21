Netflix just released its lineup of new releases coming in July, and you know what that means… there’s a whole slew of fresh content on the way for subscribers to binge. We already covered the full list of shows, specials, and movies set to premiere over the course of the month in July, and you can see it all right here. From classics like Jurassic Park and Happy Gilmore to more recent hits and fresh seasons of current shows, July is packed with great additions from start to finish.

Of course, we’re always much more excited about original Netflix content than anything else, and July has a ton of new content set to debut. In fact, 39 new Netflix original movies, shows, and specials are scheduled to premiere next month. There’s a ton to be excited about but two new additions in particular have people buzzing the most. The first is a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that hits Netflix on July 6th. It’s going to feature plenty of heavy hitters including Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, and Dana Carvey. Then, toward the end of the month on July 27th, the sixth season of Orange is the New Black hits Netflix. The show fell off a bit for a while there, but it definitely pulled us back in last season.

The full schedule of Netflix original releases for the month of July can be found below, and we’ve included links wherever possible so you can easily add shows and movies to your Netflix queue.

Streaming July 3rd

The Comedy Lineup— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 10th

Drug Lords: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 20th

Streaming July 24th

The Warning– NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 30th

A Very Secret Service: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 31st