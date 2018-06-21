Netflix just released its lineup of new releases coming in July, and you know what that means… there’s a whole slew of fresh content on the way for subscribers to binge. We already covered the full list of shows, specials, and movies set to premiere over the course of the month in July, and you can see it all right here. From classics like Jurassic Park and Happy Gilmore to more recent hits and fresh seasons of current shows, July is packed with great additions from start to finish.
Of course, we’re always much more excited about original Netflix content than anything else, and July has a ton of new content set to debut. In fact, 39 new Netflix original movies, shows, and specials are scheduled to premiere next month. There’s a ton to be excited about but two new additions in particular have people buzzing the most. The first is a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that hits Netflix on July 6th. It’s going to feature plenty of heavy hitters including Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, and Dana Carvey. Then, toward the end of the month on July 27th, the sixth season of Orange is the New Black hits Netflix. The show fell off a bit for a while there, but it definitely pulled us back in last season.
The full schedule of Netflix original releases for the month of July can be found below, and we’ve included links wherever possible so you can easily add shows and movies to your Netflix queue.
Streaming July 3rd
- The Comedy Lineup— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 6th
- Anne with an E: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Part B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Free Rein: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sacred Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Samantha!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter— NETFLIX FILM
- The Skin of The Wolf— NETFLIX FILM
- White Fang— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 10th
- Drug Lords: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 13th
- How It Ends— NETFLIX FILM
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sugar Rush— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 15th
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 20th
- Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Duck Duck Goose— NETFLIX FILM
- Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 24th
- The Warning– NETFLIX FILM
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 27th
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extinction– NETFLIX FILM
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Bleeding Edge— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL