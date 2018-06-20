We’re deep into summer now, and with June soon coming to an end, it’s time to look forward to another month full of content on Netflix. Obviously, everyone’s taste is different, but from my point of view, this might be the tamest month of the year so far when it comes to new shows, movies, and specials on Netflix.
In terms of originals, Orange is the New Black will be the highlight for many, though the return of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is sure to excite comedy fans as well. On the other hand, if you don’t really care about any of Netflix’s established shows, there are plenty of brand new additions as well. And for those of you who just want to watch good movies, Jurassic Park and Her stand out, though there are a few other highlights on the list too.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of July below:
Streaming July 1st
- Blue Bloods: Season 8
- Bo Burnham: what.
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Madam Secretary: Season 4
- Menace II Society
- NCIS: Season 15
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- Queens of Comedy: Season 2
- Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- The Boondock Saints
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Princess Diaries
- The Voices
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
Streaming July 2nd
- Dance Academy: The Comeback
- Good Witch: Season 4
- Romina
- The Sinner: Season 1
Streaming July 3rd
- The Comedy Lineup— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 5th
- Blue Valentine
Streaming July 6th
- Anne with an E: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Part B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Free Rein: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sacred Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Samantha!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter— NETFLIX FILM
- The Skin of The Wolf— NETFLIX FILM
- White Fang— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 7th
- Scream 4
Streaming July 9th
- Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
Streaming July 10th
- Drug Lords: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 12th
- Gone Baby Gone
Streaming July 13th
- How It Ends— NETFLIX FILM
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 15th
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 20th
- Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Deep Undercover: Collection 3
- Duck Duck Goose— NETFLIX FILM
- Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM
- Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 22nd
- An Education
- Disney’s Bolt
Streaming July 24th
- The Warning– NETFLIX FILM
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 27th
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extinction– NETFLIX FILM
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Bleeding Edge— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 28th
- Shameless: Season 8
- The Company Men
Streaming July 29th
- Her
- Sofia the First: Season 4
Streaming July 30th
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in July below: