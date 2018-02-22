‘Super Mario Odyssey’ gets free update with new Balloon World mode

One of the best games of 2017 just received its first major update since launching last year. On Wednesday evening, Nintendo released a free update for Super Mario Odyssey that adds a new post-game Luigi’s Balloon World mode, a few new outfits for Mario to collect, and new filters for the game’s Snapshot Mode.

In order to access Luigi’s challenges, you’ll need to install the update and beat the main story. Once you’ve finished the game, Luigi will begin appearing in different kingdoms, offering Mario new challenges to complete. In the “Hide It” mode, Mario will be tasked with hiding a balloon somewhere around the kingdom where other players aren’t likely to find. Then in the “Find It” mode, Mario has to find balloons that other players have hidden.

The better you are at hiding and finding balloons, the higher up you’ll move in the online rankings. And although Luigi is sadly not playable, he will react to the different outfits that Mario wears. For example, if Mario wears the Luigi outfit, his brother will think he’s seeing double. If he wears his tuxedo, Luigi will ask Mario why he never told him that he’s getting married. A playable Luigi would have been preferable, but at least he’s talkative.

In addition to Balloon World, the update also adds three new outfits to the post-game shop: Musician Hat & Outfit, Sunshine Shades & Outfit, and Knight Helmet & Armor. Outfits don’t have any effect on gameplay, but you happen to be a completionist, you now have a few more collectables to acquire in Super Mario Odyssey.

Finally, Coin and Neon filters have been added to Snapshot Mode, so you can see your screenshots through a totally different lens. The update is free to download right now for anyone who owns Super Mario Odyssey on Switch.