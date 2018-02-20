Buy any Samsung Galaxy S8 or Note 8 and get a free pair of Gear IconX headphones

While many Samsung fans are anxiously awaiting the reveal of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ (which is less than a week away), there are plenty of consumers who don’t care about owning the latest generation smartphone. Samsung will continue to sell the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 after the S9 models launch, and now there’s a brand new reason to pick up one of the older models instead: Samsung is giving away Gear IconX headphones for free.

Samsung’s fitness-minded Gear IconX earbuds typically retail for $199.99, but for a limited time, anyone who buys a Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active or Note 8 smartphone will receive a pair for free. The deal is available on Samsung.com as well as the Shop Samsung app until March 1st for unlocked phones or through a carrier.

Samsung’s second-generation Gear IconX in-ear headphones received mostly positive reviews when they launched last year. Like Apple’s AirPods, they are completely wireless, come with a portable charging case, and feature a mic for phone calls and speaking to Google Voice or Bixby (which is Samsung’s Siri-like AI assistant).

The Gear IconX headphones also have 4GB of built-in storage so you can take up to 1,000 songs on the go without filling up your phone. The headphones also have a significantly lower profile than that of the AirPods, so if you feel ridiculous with two long, white sticks hanging out of your ears, IconX might be preferable.

Finally, Samsung’s headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android, so anyone in your family can sync them up with their phone before they head out for a jog. Just remember, this is a limited time deal, so act fast.