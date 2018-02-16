This is the best Pixel 2 deal we’ve ever seen, so of course there’s a catch

Ever wished the Pixel phones were priced just like the Nexus phones you used to buy from Google? Well, if you happen to be a loyal Google customer and you’ve owned Nexus devices in the past, then you may qualify for a neat treat: 20% off the Pixel 2. Google is apparently emailing former Nexus device owners with the news, in what appears to be a rather quiet but fantastic limited-time promotion.

The deal was first mentioned on Reddit, where a user said he received an email offer from Google for 20% off the Pixel 2 for being “a loyal Nexus owner.” Others confirmed the promo after receiving similar emails, but it’s unclear who is eligible and which Nexus devices qualify for the deal. It’s also unclear if international Nexus buyers are also going to be given the same discount on Pixel 2 purchases.

The offer is good through February 28th, so you’ll have to hurry to get it if you’ve received the email.

After the discount is applied, which happens at checkout, the 64GB Pixel 2 costs just $519.20, while the 64GB Pixel 2 XL is priced at $679.20, according to Phone Arena. That’s a sweet deal for one of the best Android devices out there — yes, the Pixel 2 has its flaws, but it’s still one of the best 2017 Android smartphones you can buy right now. The timing is also a bit curious though. Why is Google doing this now? Is it looking to dump Pixel 2 stock ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 unveiling?

A report a few days ago revealed that Google sold just 3.9 million Pixel devices in 2017. That’s twice as many units as in the previous year, but it’s nowhere close the numbers we see for flagship phones from other smartphone vendors.