Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ tops the iPhone X in new leaked benchmark

There’s not much time left until Samsung officially takes the wraps off of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ — nor is there much left to unveil — but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from pouring out. In fact, just hours ago the Galaxy S9+ appeared to pass through the AnTuTu benchmarking tool, confirming some of the rumored specs.

As expected, the Galaxy S9+ (codenamed SM-G9650) will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM (as opposed to 4GB for the Galaxy S9) and an Adreno 630 GPU. But the number that stands out is the score at the bottom of the listing: 265267. That’s even higher than the iPhone X has been scoring.

Whether or not the Galaxy S9+ will actually be able to match (or even top) the iPhone X is still a mystery, but there’s little doubt that the S9 and S9+, powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, will be the fastest Galaxy phones ever made. Just last week, gadget leaker Ice universe shared screenshots of the Geekbench benchmarks for the Snapdragon 845, and while it crushes the S8’s numbers, it still falls well short of beating out Apple’s latest flagship.

Image Source: AnTuTu

Other rumored specs for the S9+ that aren’t included on AnTuTu include a 6.2-inch display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and, for the first time on a Galaxy S flagship, dual cameras on the back of the phone. Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at MWC 2018 on February 25th. The phone has yet to be officially announced, but Samsung released a few teaser videos for the new phones on YouTube earlier today.